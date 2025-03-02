top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Police State & Prisons

Santa Cruz: Reimagining Safety Film & Panel

Reimagining Safety - Santa Cruz Film event flyer
original image (1200x1647)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett@sbcglobal.net
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Free Documentary Film Screening of "Reimagining Safety." Filmmaker Matthew Solomon challenges the narrative that more policing and incarceration make us safer. He brings together experts to expose the harm caused by over-militarization, systemic bias, and punitive justice.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. The film starts at 6 pm (runtime 83 mins) and is followed by a Panel Discussion and Q&A with filmmaker/director Matthew Solomon.

Shot on iPhone, the film shows how resources and care-based interventions reduce crime while improving societal conditions. Since its February 2023 release on streaming services, "Reimagining Safety" has been screened over 70 times across the US and has been seen by over 4000 people at community impact screenings hosted by more than 100 coalition organizations.

The film was named Best Film by Evident Change's Media for a Just Society Award, Best Documentary Feature at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, Best Cinematography at The People's Film Festival in Harlem, and has received a powerful endorsement by The Black Panther Party WA who has added it to their political education curriculum.

This film event offers a thought-provoking conversation on the urgent need for a more humane approach to public safety.

Reserver your spot on Eventbrite at https://reimaginingsafety-santacruz.eventbrite.com

For more information: http://montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://reimaginingsafety-santacruz.eventb...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 7, 2025 10:35PM
