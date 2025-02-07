Seaside: Reimagining Safety Film & Panel

Date:

Saturday, March 01, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd.Seaside, CA

Free Document Film Screening of "Reimagining Safety." Filmmaker Matthew Solomon challenges the narrative that more policing and incarceration make us safer. He brings together experts to expose the harm caused by over-militarization, systemic bias, and punitive justice.



Doors open at 5:00 pm. Film starts at 5:30 pm and is followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with filmmaker/director Matthew Solomon. The film's runtime is 83 minutes.



Shot on iPhone, the film shows how resources and care-based interventions reduce crime while improving societal conditions. Since its February 2023 release on streaming services, "Reimagining Safety" has been screened over 70 times across the US and has been seen by over 4000 people at community impact screenings hosted by more than 100 coalition organizations. The film was named Best Film by Evident Change's Media for a Just Society Award, Best Documentary Feature at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, Best Cinematography at The People's Film Festival in Harlem, and has received a powerful endorsement by The Black Panther Party WA who has added it to their political education curriculum.



This film event offers a thought-provoking conversation on the urgent need for a more humane approach to public safety.