Hezbollah Condemns US Scheme for Gaza Ethnic Cleansing by abolitionmedia

Hezbollah condemns the reckless call made by U.S. President Donald Trump to forcibly displace our people in the Gaza Strip outside of Palestine.

This call is nothing but a blatant expression and translation of a racist, eliminationist, and fascist ideology that threatens humanity at its core, particularly the fundamental right of people to their homelands and lands. This inherent right, which has been recognized by all treaties and customs, cannot be stripped away, violated, or relinquished by force or coercion in any way.



This arrogance, coupled with a delusional sense of grandeur, has led Trump and his administration to believe that the dark history of their state—built upon the systematic extermination of the continent’s indigenous people and their replacement with settlers—can be replicated in this era by uprooting the Palestinian people from their land and handing it over to the zionists. However, the American-eionist war machine, backed by the Western system, has failed in its attempts to break the will and determination of the Palestinian people. In a modern-day epic of unparalleled steadfastness, the resistance in Gaza and its people have made legendary sacrifices, proving that they are impervious to all plans of uprooting and displacement.



Hezbollah emphasizes that what the enemy failed to achieve through war, it will not obtain through deceptive and foolish slogans that attempt to deceive the world’s people by pretending to care about granting the people of Gaza a better life elsewhere. Hezbollah sees this dangerous project, which defies both logic and nature, as not only condemned and rejected but also as a clear indication of the extent of the conspiracy against the Palestinian people at this stage.



Hezbollah firmly believes that those who thwarted the war of extermination will also thwart this racist displacement scheme. Trump and his allies will come to realize that this sacred land will not submit to American madness, and that all sincere people in the Arab and Islamic world, as well as across the globe, will stand united to raise their voices and defeat this vile conspiracy. Under no circumstances will they allow the fate of the Palestinian people to be dictated by the zionist-American obsession with seizing lands, enslaving peoples, and determining their destinies.



Hezbollah calls on Arab and Islamic nations to take practical measures to counter this colonial project. Otherwise, if this step succeeds, what awaits their countries is a dark fate—one that will leave neither independence, nor resources, nor people intact. Furthermore, Hezbollah warns that any leniency in confronting this scheme will pave the way for the systematic expulsion of all West Bank residents, followed by the entire Palestinian population in the occupied 1948 territories, ultimately fulfilling the zionist-American dream of seizing all of Palestine and transforming it into an exclusively Jewish entity.



Hezbollah affirms that this latest aggression against Palestine and its people is destined for total failure. The Palestinian people, along with all honorable individuals, will remain steadfast in their land. Neither Trump, with all his power and conspiracies, nor his allies will be able to crush the Palestinian will. Rather, his project will collapse, and Gaza will remain for its people, Palestine will remain for its people, and this nation will continue to be the symbol of Palestinian dignity, strength, and steadfastness—a model for all nations in the struggle for justice and sacred rights.



Friday, February 7, 2025

8 Sha’ban 1446 AH