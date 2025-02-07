Trump and Musk's DOGE have shutdown not only USAID but the funding for the National Endowment For Democracy which funds the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" which has operations in 62 countries. The AFL-CIO leadership has been completely silent about the closure of their international operations through the "Solidarity Center". The "Soldiarity Center" has a long record of supporting coups and US imperialist intervention in many countries around the world.

Trump DOGE Shuts Down NED Which Funds AFL-CIO Solidarity CenterAFL-CIO President Shuler & Leaders Remain Silent About Closure of Their International Operations2/7/25By Steve ZeltzerWorkWeek, Member Pacifica Media Workers Guild & A Supporter of the United Front Committee for a Labor Party UFCLP.The unilateral action of President Trump to shut all funding of foreign aid to organizations around the world immediately has also shutdown the operations of the US funded non-profit National Endowment for Democracy NED. The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center is one of the four component organizations of NED and it receives nearly $75 million a year from the NED. In 2019 its budget grew to $322 million with the money being shared with the Democrat and Republican party along with the US Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO and its Solidarity Center.Most unionists and workers are unaware of the Solidarity Center which operates in 62 countries with 400 employees. It has also been involved in a long history of US supported coups and setting up US corporate style unions that support privatization and interests of US imperialism.For years, rightwing capitalists and fascist billionaires have charged that the NED only supported Democrats and liberals.The closure of the NED was also part of the Trump 2025 program that was put together by the Heritage Foundation.On December 3, 2024 in Dispatch James Piereson in an article “The DOGE versus NED reported on the plan of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency at that time led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to zero out the National Endowment for Democracy.Pierson reports that NED was one of the programs to be cut or reduced in scale and it is at the top of the list. He charges that NED was opposed to the Minsk accords and also had put Democrats in charge of its operations.He also argued that the NED was outdated with the collapse of the Soviet Union and it also lacked transparency and had millions of dollars that it has wired to organizations around the world with no record of who they were and what the donations were for.“the NED has evolved into a den of never-Trumpers, progressives, and Democrats who have said that President-elect Trump is an “authoritarian” or a “fascist” who will end America’s constitutional order. This is in keeping with the NED’s vision of democracy, which rules out popular movements led by the likes of Donald Trump.”AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler was previously on the board of the NED and is now on the board of the Solidarity Center and was formerly on the board of the NED.This US government funded operation for “labor solidarity” has also been an appendage to the US government operations and it’s closure by Trump will again raise questions about the nature of the “Solidarity Center”, it’s history and whether it is really building solidarity with US workers and against the billionaires and multinationals that run the US and the world.The AFL-CIO leadership has a long history of supporting bloody US military coups including in Chile in 1973, supporting an attempted coup in Venezuela and also actively seeking to fund the overthrow of the Ukrainian government in 2014.In fact one of the biggest supporters of the NED and the Solidarity Center AFT president Randi Weingarten went to Ukraine and joined with John McCain in urging the insurrection against the government. The AFL-CIO International Affairs Department was exposed during the Frank Church Congressional hearings and the supporters of this work including former CWA president Joe Beirne who turned over an education center of the CWA to the training of agents for the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center.The role of the CIA and AFL-CIO is extensive and is connected to the founding of the AFL-CIO during the middle of the McCarthy witch hunts.These witch hunts were aimed particularly at leftists, socialists and communists particularly from the CIO who had built mass unions during the 1930’sJay Lovestone, a former member of the US Communist Party, had become an anti-communist and was with the ILGWU in New York. He worked with AFL-CIO president George Meany and the CIA and also brought Irving Brown and Tom Kahn into the AFL-CIO to intervene internationally against left unions around the world. Brown with CIA funds set up pro-capitalist unions throughout Europe and in other countries including Turkey.The AFL-CIO was actively involved in supporting the overthrow of Allende in Chile in 1973 and coups in Brazil, Argentina and many other countries. None of this has been reported by the AFL-CIO leadership to the membership.The AFL-CIO and particularly AFT president Randi Weingarten were also actively involved in supporting Ukrainian unionists who supported Oligarchs who wanted to privatize the mines and other public property in Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.Over $5 billion dollars from USAID and NED was used to finance organizations including unions who were opposed to the government. Weingarten even traveled along with former Senator John McCain to Ukraine to urge the people to overthrow the government.The AFL-CIO leadership has also had a long collaboration not only with the CIA but the Zionist racist Israeli Histadrut corporate trade union federation.Golda Mier’s statue is even in the headquarters of the AFL-CIO. George Meany and the leadership of the AFL-CIO even before the formation of Israel were in support of a Zionist state and supporting Histadrut which was formed in 1920 to organize the so-called Zionist conquest of labor, which aimed to exclude Palestinian workers from the economy.It organized boycotts against Arab labor and also collaborated to support the Apartheid regime in South Africa. The Histadrut which owned Iskoor, an industrial conglomerate, was actively involved in arming and supporting the apartheid regime when there was an international boycott.. The AFL-CIO leadership in collaboration with the Histadrut helped support the pro-regime bantustan leader Buthelezi and the AFL-CIO gave more than $1 million. This money which came from the CIA was used to organize and train thugs by Buthelezi who then assaulted and murdered trade unionists and their families who were organizing in Kwazulu Natal province.They also gave him the George Meany award and the Histadrut also trained AFL-CIO Solidarity Center operatives at their school in Israel for operations around the world.One of the recent major roles of Solidarity Center is supposedly to bring democracy to Mexican unions. The funding has included money from the USAID and the State Department and grants over nearly $300 million for running elections and also setting up a labor studies program in Mexico.This is significant because the budget of the now closed NLRB in 2024 is $299.2 million. The unions that the Solidarity Center supports and helps build are ideologically similar to the AFL-CIO business union. While funding labor centers and paying for union elections and supervising them there have been charges of a lack of democracy by rank and file members.At the same time there is virtually no funding of labor studies programs in the United States by the US government. The Solidarity Center has partnered with their Mexican unions that they are supporting and of course there is no discussion or presentations on the role of US imperialism in Mexico.The AFL-CIO and Trumpka have supported the USMCA passed by Trump during his first term which allowed for further economic penetration of US economic interests in Mexico. Under NAFTA, Mexico privatized the ejidos, telecom, the mines and electrical system. The privatization of Mexico including energy, public education and housing has of course been devastating to the poor and working classOne organization that has welcomed the new role in Mexico by the Solidarity Center is Labor Notes. In an article “How Can U.S. and Mexican Workers Build Cross-Border Solidarity?” authors Henry Salazar and David Bacon argued that working with the solidarity center in Mexico was helping the working class. While Labor Notes has lauded this work, the workers at the GM Silao plant that actually organized a rank and file union were left out of the plant when the union leadership supported by Labor Notes signed a contract without them getting their jobs back. The use of funding to support business unionists is a pattern of the intervention of the Solidarity Center not only in Mexico but around the world.Labor Notes also invited Solidarity Center staffers, some of whom are members of OPEIU 2 in Washington DC to participate in workshops at the Labor Notes convention and also helped fund the international delegations.One of the parts of the history that the AFL-CIO sponsored labor conferences has never broached is the history of the AFL-CIO in Mexico. In 1980, the CIA working with the AFL-CIO hired a couple of hundred thugs to physically assault the Ford assembly plant to remove a militant leadership. One worker was killed and others were injured. This intervention and cover-up with covered by former UAW 879 president Rob McKenzie in his book El Golpe: US Labor, And The Coup at Ford in Mexico.The AFL-CIO of course has never apologized and offered to compensate the workers and their families who were injured and killed by this criminal gangster attack. They have also refused to provide an account of this attack to UAW and AFL-CIO members and workers in the United States.The closure of the Solidarity Center by Trump raises the question of what kind of solidarity should workers and unions in the United States conduct. Should it be funded by the US government which supports business unionism or should there be direct worker to worker with the unions and rank and file of the United States with workers in the US.One of the critical issues now in front of the working class is the tariff trade wars being proposed by Trump that could lead to tariffs of 25% on both Canada and Mexico. This would be devastating to workers in all three countries yet the UAW president Shawn Fein has offered to work with union buster and racist Trump to support this trade war.Fein instead of proposing a united front of auto workers from Canada and Mexico joining together with US workers is now joining with Trump who wants to pit US workers against workers around the world.The silence by the AFL-CIO about the shutdown of their “Solidarity Center” funded almost entirely by the US government through the NED is another example of the compromised position of the AFL-CIO leadership. They refuse to mobilize and educate workers about the role of Project 2025, have led no national campaign against privatization and have totally relied on electing Democrats to defend the working class.The rise of a fascist movement and a fascist government has now thrown them into deep crisis and understanding the role of their international operations is connected to their role in refusing to fight the bosses and capitalists here in the United States.