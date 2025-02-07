From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On the 2nd Anniversary of East Palestine the Fight for the Residents, Workers & Lessons
A national conference was held in Austintown, Ohio on the 2nd anniversary of the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment that contaminated and poisoned thousands of residents and workers.The conference talked about the continuing cover-up and criminal actions by the company and government officials to do damage control for Norfolk Southern. Residents and workers in East Palestine and outside East Palestine were contaminated and many are without healthcare because they could not work due to their highly toxic cloud that was ignited by Norfolk Southern.
On The 2nd Anniversary Of East Palestine The Fight For The Residents & Workers & The Lessons
On the eve the 2nd year anniversary of the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment on February 2, 2025, a community labor educational conference was held at Austintown, Ohio to report on the lesson of this man made catastrophe and to fight for healthcare and funds for the relocation of residents.
Speakers reported that the residents are still getting sick and some are dying. At the same time many of the residents have been forced to stay in contaminated homes. Also according to former railroad engineer and retired BLET Iowa legislative Rep Jeff Kurtz, the NTSB has failed to properly investigate the cause of the accident. There have also been more than 1500 derailments since the East Palestine contamination.
Residents and health experts spoke including toxicologist George Thompson who reported that the mixture of chemicals had created a toxic mix that threatened not only the people of East Palestine but tens of thousands of residents throughout the region. He also said there should be criminal charges because of the malpractice and cover-up of the incident.
Speakers also reported that there are many more highly contaminated toxic communities in Ohio and throughout the United States where people are fighting for healthcare and compensation.
They also discussed the visit of Vice President JD Vance, as former Ohio Senator had promised to protect the residents who had been contaminated and poisoned from the Norfolk Southern derailment.
The meeting was initiated by the Justice For East Palestine Residents and Workers.
Additional Media:
Group advocates for East Palestine residents ahead of train derailment anniversary
https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/austintown-news/group-advocates-for-east-palestine-residents-ahead-of-train-derailment-anniversary/
East Palestine Residents Speak Out On The Norfolk Southern Derailment, Poison, Cover-up , Crimes & Vance Betrayal
https://youtu.be/YPbm4_m7HbA
East Palestine Residents Press Conference On 2nd Anniversary Of Norfolk Southern Derailment & VP Vance Visit
https://youtu.be/FHalt7L5NAQ
Analysis Two Years After East Palestine Tragedy - Critique of the NTSB Report
https://files.constantcontact.com/38adf15f301/702cb784-0dc9-4ca6-8d21-bcc6c8d24df8.pdf
E. Palestine Residents & Trade Unionists Demand That Biden Institute Stafford Act At EPA HQ In DC
https://youtu.be/hXbvlI5L_Js
E. Palestine LIUNA Member Calls For Meeting With AFL-CIO Pres Liz Schuler & For Stafford Act NOW!
https://youtu.be/4QWqeIhdsgE
US Fed Judge Does Damage Control For Norfolk Southern & EPA In E. Palestine Derailment Settlement
https://youtu.be/_fNDSyy4Q1Q
A $600 million settlement gets the thumbs-up while derailment nightmares continue
https://www.unionprogress.com/2024/09/26/a-600-million-settlement-gets-the-thumbs-up-while-derailment-nightmares-continue/
Hazards unleashed by East Palestine derailment are ‘the worst I’ve ever seen,’ toxicologist says
https://www.unionprogress.com/2024/09/18/hazards-unleashed-by-east-palestine-derailment-are-the-worst-ive-ever-seen-toxicologist-says/
Toxicologist George R.Thompson Ph.D. Exposes Toxic Nightmare Facing E. Palestine Residents & Workers
https://youtu.be/nWiipWZEhjs
NTSB E. Palestine Derailment Report Left Out Braking Issues Implicating Norfolk Southern Crimes
https://youtu.be/33fVnXOyPYM
Justice for East Palestine Conference comes to Keokuk Iowa
https://www.mississippivalleypublishing.com/daily_gate/justice-for-east-palestine-conference-comes-to-keokuk/article_923e2e64-5e57-11ef-9b07-2b09124b9b49.html
East Palestine Residents and Workers Fight For Healthcare & Justice With Jamie Rae Wallace
https://youtu.be/uXXJR1TkiyM
Lessons From The Environmental Catastrophe Of East Palestine Norfolk Southern Railroad Derailment
https://youtu.be/KeccsHa6RIE
East Palestine Norfolk Southern Derailment & Rail Labor
https://youtu.be/jpPtKs1u0z8
The Nightmare In East Palestine Ohio: East Palestine Residents & Workers Speak About Healthcare
https://youtu.be/63KBHaZYc1Y
Coalition of residents, unionists and activists coming together in East Palestine to demand health care
https://www.unionprogress.com/2024/03/19/coalition-of-residents-unionists-and-activists-coming-together-in-east-palestine-to-demand-health-care/
The East Palestine Catastrophe Lessons, The Stafford Act & Biden With Mike Schade & Chris Albright
https://youtu.be/8EG7ZH48N2M
Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”
https://youtu.be/LIJdg-UAw8E
East Palestine Wreck & Lessons With Striking Pitttsburgh Post Gazette Reporter Steve Mellon
https://youtu.be/OvDAlfkQ0o4
Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary Of E.Palestine Railroad Wreck "We Need Healthcare”
https://youtu.be/LIJdg-UAw8E
Additional Info:
Justice For East Palestine Residents and Workers
http://www.justiceforeastpalestinersidetsandworkers.com
East Palestine Health Effects Study
https://www.golombresearchgroup.org/ep-study
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Info:
Justice For East Palestine Residents and Workers
http://www.justiceforeastpalestinersidetsandworkers.com
East Palestine Health Effects Study
https://www.golombresearchgroup.org/ep-study
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/2bSlkzkcBsM
