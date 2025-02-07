A national conference was held in Austintown, Ohio on the 2nd anniversary of the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment that contaminated and poisoned thousands of residents and workers.The conference talked about the continuing cover-up and criminal actions by the company and government officials to do damage control for Norfolk Southern. Residents and workers in East Palestine and outside East Palestine were contaminated and many are without healthcare because they could not work due to their highly toxic cloud that was ignited by Norfolk Southern.

On The 2nd Anniversary Of East Palestine The Fight For The Residents & Workers & The LessonsOn the eve the 2nd year anniversary of the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment on February 2, 2025, a community labor educational conference was held at Austintown, Ohio to report on the lesson of this man made catastrophe and to fight for healthcare and funds for the relocation of residents.Speakers reported that the residents are still getting sick and some are dying. At the same time many of the residents have been forced to stay in contaminated homes. Also according to former railroad engineer and retired BLET Iowa legislative Rep Jeff Kurtz, the NTSB has failed to properly investigate the cause of the accident. There have also been more than 1500 derailments since the East Palestine contamination.Residents and health experts spoke including toxicologist George Thompson who reported that the mixture of chemicals had created a toxic mix that threatened not only the people of East Palestine but tens of thousands of residents throughout the region. He also said there should be criminal charges because of the malpractice and cover-up of the incident.Speakers also reported that there are many more highly contaminated toxic communities in Ohio and throughout the United States where people are fighting for healthcare and compensation.They also discussed the visit of Vice President JD Vance, as former Ohio Senator had promised to protect the residents who had been contaminated and poisoned from the Norfolk Southern derailment.The meeting was initiated by the Justice For East Palestine Residents and Workers.Additional Info:Justice For East Palestine Residents and WorkersEast Palestine Health Effects StudyProduction of Labor Video Project