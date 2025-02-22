From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Commemorate Black History Month—Black Workers: Key to the Battle Against Fascism
Saturday, February 22, 2025
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (at Ellis), San Francisco
Commemorate Black History Month—Black Workers: Key to the Battle Against Fascism
Speakers and community discussion will address the historic role of Black fighters against white supremacist terror, the need for labor to defend immigrants, and how to build a multiracial united front with the leadership of Black women.
Saturday, February 22, 12:00PM PST. Door donation $3-5. Lunch served at 2:00PM EST for a $8-15 donation. For work exchanges or childcare, please call 415-864-1278 or email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com at least three days in advance.
Online participation available. Register at https://bit.ly/Black-Workers-Key-to-fighting-fascism
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 6, 2025 3:38PM
