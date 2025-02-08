Animal Rights SF Restaurant Disruption

Date:

Saturday, February 08, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

.Duboce Park, Scott St, San Francisco, CA 94114

Please join us as we disrupt a restaurant that sells chickens’ body parts from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry. We’ll enter and protest inside briefly then continue protesting outside.

—-

When: 6:30pm, Saturday, February 8th

Where: Duboce Park Dog Play Area

Wear: Comfortable shoes and clothing

Accessibility: This action will involve walking and standing.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.