Animal Rights SF Restaurant Disruption
Saturday, February 08, 2025
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Class/Workshop
Direct Action Everywhere
.Duboce Park, Scott St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Please join us as we disrupt a restaurant that sells chickens’ body parts from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry. We’ll enter and protest inside briefly then continue protesting outside.
—-
When: 6:30pm, Saturday, February 8th
Where: Duboce Park Dog Play Area
Wear: Comfortable shoes and clothing
Accessibility: This action will involve walking and standing.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 6, 2025 1:39PM
