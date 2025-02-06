From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Work Party for upcoming Neuralink protest
Date:
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley CA
Come help make protest materials for Elon’s Monkey Business: Primates are not Prototypes! We’ll be constructing a 15ft tall two dimensional Elon Musk head with a speech bubble reading, “I torture monkeys” by taping hundreds of letter size prints together onto repurposed political yard signs and also making some placards and banners.
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 6, 2025 1:36PM
