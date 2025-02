Come help make protest materials for Elon’s Monkey Business: Primates are not Prototypes! We’ll be constructing a 15ft tall two dimensional Elon Musk head with a speech bubble reading, “I torture monkeys” by taping hundreds of letter size prints together onto repurposed political yard signs and also making some placards and banners.Thanks in advance to anyone who can help make the Neuralink protest look great on the 15th so we can hopefully draw attention to the tortures animals endure there!Snacks and beverages will be on hand while supplies last.—-When: 3pm, Saturday, February 8thWhere: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West, 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CAAccessibility: Venue is accessible---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at [dxe.io/conduct]( http://dxe.io/conduct?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0o6J6-wSlu-rEkttMpU0k0HCYippL4NAv0cIvssMZ2Kp52QiGOWLCDdcQ_aem_ebEPj61XBZrzyYsaBOgQUg