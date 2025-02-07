Berkeley Animal Rights Restaurant Disruption

Date:

Friday, February 07, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

101 Seawall Dr, Berkeley, CA 94710

Please join us as we disrupt a restaurant that sells chickens’ body parts from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry. We’ll enter and protest inside briefly then continue protesting outside.

—-

When: 6:30pm, Friday, February 7th

Where: Horseshoe Park

Wear: Comfortable shoes and clothing

Accessibility: This action will involve walking and standing.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct