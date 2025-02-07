From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berkeley Animal Rights Restaurant Disruption
Date:
Friday, February 07, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
101 Seawall Dr, Berkeley, CA 94710
Please join us as we disrupt a restaurant that sells chickens’ body parts from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry. We’ll enter and protest inside briefly then continue protesting outside.
When: 6:30pm, Friday, February 7th
Where: Horseshoe Park
Wear: Comfortable shoes and clothing
Accessibility: This action will involve walking and standing.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 6, 2025 1:29PM
