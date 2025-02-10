top
Palestine U.S.

Settler Violence & Sanctions: Missing Peace Mondays Codepink Community Hour

Date:
Monday, February 10, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/missingp210
Join CODEPINK for our online community call, “Missing Peace Mondays,” where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.

We will be joined by Mohsen Farshneshani, a sanctions attorney with Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN). Mohsen has successfully led efforts to sanction violent settler groups in occupied Palestine. Mohsen will share his experience submitting recommendations to former president Biden to have settler groups sanctioned. We will also discuss the work ahead under President Trump — who just lifted those sanctions. As always, our MPM community will have time to ask questions about this extremely crucial work!

Mohsen Farshneshani is a U.S. sanctions attorney working with the sanctions nomination initiative team at DAWN. In his legal practice, Mohsen specializes in U.S. economic sanctions administered by OFAC, including compliance, licensing, enforcement, and SDN-List matters.

Mohsen first began his work on sanctions in US-Iran trade diplomacy amid the JCPOA talks between the two countries, during which he primarily liaised with business leaders and U.S. officials. Throughout his career, he has been critical of the biased nature of U.S. foreign policy. Now, Mohsen works to seek long overdue adjustments to U.S. sanctions policy. His return to advocacy was inspired after recognizing the significant potential of sanctions in advancing accountability in Israel-Palestine.

He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Howard University School of Law, where he focused on international trade.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 6, 2025 6:52AM
