Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

HUD Nominee refuses to reject government-run detention camps for homeless people

by National Homelessness Law Center
Wed, Feb 5, 2025 12:12PM
(WASHINGTON, D.C – February 5th) The only acceptable answer to whether homeless people should be forced into government-run detention camps is “no.” Yet even this very low bar was too high for Scott Turner, Donald Trump’s pick to lead HUD, in written responses to Senators. Moreover, Turner attacks the data-driven, cost-effective housing plus services approach to solving homelessness.
original image (1024x587)
Let us be clear: these answers, along with his existing voting and public record, prove that Senators must reject Scott Turner as Trump’s choice to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

With a final vote on his confirmation expected this week – and possibly as soon as today – time is running out to stop his nomination. This is an all hands-on deck moment.

Last month, the National Homelessness Law Center and the National Coalition for the Homeless called on Senators to reject Turner’s nomination. Any HUD secretary must represent the interests of the poorest and most marginalized people. Turner’s failure to immediately reject the idea of government-run detention camps is proof that he does not meet the minimum requirements for this job. Now, with this new evidence, our call is more urgent than ever.

The Trump Administration has already put its plans to round up undocumented immigrants a put them into detention camps into high gear, and President Trump himself made no secrets about his desire to do the same for American citizens without housing. Scott Turner has now clearly signaled he will not stand in the way of these plans. Senators must vote “no” on this nomination to show the Administration, the American Public, and the world at large that we, as Americans, reject the idea of our fellow citizens being forced into camp just because they can’t afford the rent.

Everybody needs a safe place to live. The high cost of housing and the resulting increase in homelessness is the most pressing issue for a growing number of people. Scott Turner’s leadership, combined with Donald Trump’s anti-homeless agenda, will make it harder for people to find secure housing that meets their needs.

Regardless of administration, the only proven solution to homelessness is housing, not handcuffs. Turner and Trump’s proposals of jails, detention camps, and funding cuts will make homelessness worse. However, another path is possible. Solving homelessness through the proven housing plus services approach will make communities healthier, more just, and better poised to thrive.  


[Figure 1: responses to QFRs to Senator Tina Smith via https://x.com/BrendanPedersen/status/1882494068418318616]


Take action now and click here to urge your senators to vote NO to Scott Turner’s nomination: https://p2a.co/uHDdmLo


https://homelesslaw.org/scottturner2/
For more information: https://homelesslaw.org/
