HUD Nominee refuses to reject government-run detention camps for homeless people by National Homelessness Law Center

(WASHINGTON, D.C – February 5th) The only acceptable answer to whether homeless people should be forced into government-run detention camps is “no.” Yet even this very low bar was too high for Scott Turner, Donald Trump’s pick to lead HUD, in written responses to Senators. Moreover, Turner attacks the data-driven, cost-effective housing plus services approach to solving homelessness.