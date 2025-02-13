From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruel: Protest the Cruel Sweeps of the Homeless & the Trashing of Their Survival Gear
Date:
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
Stand for human rights and join us at 5:00 outside The Rio Theatre on Thursday, February 13th at 5:00 pm.
Demand the city stop taking people's survival gear. The atmospheric rivers and cold nights is cruel and deadly.
A $4 million "Encampment Resolution Grant" is being used to trash homeless people's belongings around the shelter placing them in danger. The Santa Cruz areas is home to some of the world's riches people yet the best the city can do is drive homeless people from one street to another destroying their survival gear.
THE SWEEPS MUST STOP.
Housing Matters and the City of Santa Cruz cleared Coral Street and the area around the shelter trashing pup tents, sleeping bags, tarps of the homeless on January 27th, the day that the temperature was going to drop to 39 degrees. Knowing it would be near freezing Food Not Bombs had handed out $580 worth of pup tents, sleeping bags and tarps that weekend.
ABOUT THE EVENT THAT COSTS $12 TO ATTEND
https://housingmatterssc.org/event/beyond-the-bridge-a-solution-to-homelessness/
Housing Matters is very excited for you to join us for a screening and panel discussion of Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness, taking place on Thursday, February 13th at the Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz, in collaboration with the City of Santa Cruz Department of Economic Development and Housing, Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Mayor Fred Keeley and Housing Matters Board Member, Don Lane.
Our goal is for this film to be a part of a community-wide conversation to answer the question, how can Santa Cruz County solve homelessness in a comprehensive way?
Emcee and Facilitator:
Don Lane, former Mayor of the City of Santa Cruz and Housing Matters board member
Panelists (a-z):
Mace Crowbear – Panelist at the Restorative Justice Center through the District Attorney’s Office of Santa Cruz County, certified mediator for the Conflict Resolution Center, Board member at Santa Cruz Community Health and Housing Matters Speaker Bureau member
Justin Cummings – Third District Supervisor, County of Santa Cruz
Chris Field – Housing Matters Speakers Bureau Member
Tim Hashko – Filmmaker, Cinematographer/Editor
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson – Vice Mayor, City of Santa Cruz
Don Sawyer – Filmmaker, Producer/Director
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1126948120...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 5, 2025 11:40AM
