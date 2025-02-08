From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Citizens' Climate Lobby - Monthly Chapter Meeting
Saturday, February 08, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Meeting
Citizens' Climate Lobby Santa Cruz
Our chapter meeting will be in person (and on Zoom) this month. Email Lynda Marin for the location in Santa Cruz (lmarin [at] cruzio.com).
We'll watch the international Citizens' Climate Lobby call at 10am, then will hold our monthly chapter meeting at 10:40.
Our guest speaker for the international call will be Danielle Watson who manages American Forests’ climate policy portfolio, focusing on programs, policies, and funding that empowers those who steward state, private, and Tribal lands. She also supports policy and government relations needs for American Forests' Tree Equity and Resilient Forests programs. Prior to joining American Forests, Watson worked for over a decade in the forest policy arena with the Society of American Foresters. On CCL's February call, Danielle will discuss American Forests' (americanforests.org ) work and their support of the new bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3049199738...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 5, 2025 11:21AM
