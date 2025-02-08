Citizens' Climate Lobby - Monthly Chapter Meeting

Date:

Saturday, February 08, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Citizens' Climate Lobby Santa Cruz

Location Details:

We'll watch the international Citizens' Climate Lobby call at 10am, then will hold our monthly chapter meeting at 10:40.



Our guest speaker for the international call will be Danielle Watson who manages American Forests’ climate policy portfolio, focusing on programs, policies, and funding that empowers those who steward state, private, and Tribal lands. She also supports policy and government relations needs for American Forests' Tree Equity and Resilient Forests programs. Prior to joining American Forests, Watson worked for over a decade in the forest policy arena with the Society of American Foresters. On CCL's February call, Danielle will discuss American Forests' (americanforests.org ) work and their support of the new bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act.