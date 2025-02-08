From the Open-Publishing Calendar
How Wildlife Adapt to Human Land-Use, from Deep Forests to Backyard Gardens
Date:
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology
Location Details:
Hay Barn, UC Santa Cruz, 1008 Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz
Muddy raccoon tracks on a car windshield in the morning are the only evidence of a nightly raid of garden tomatoes and trash cans. Hummingbirds buzz noisily through a suburban neighborhood, seeking ornamental plants succulent with rich nectar. A chorus of frogs creates a symphony of mating calls from an irrigation channel under a moon drenched farm. A mountain lion trots down an old forest road, stopping momentarily to sniff a discarded tangerine peel left by a mountain biker a few hours prior.
Come join us for a talk about what behaviors, adaptations, and resources allow wildlife to either thrive—or fight to survive—across a diverse landscape of people and land use.
The event will consist of a presentation inside the Hay Barn followed by a short stroll around the UCSC Farm to observe some of the common flora and fauna associated with farms, agriculture, and urban areas.
About the Speaker
Chad Moura joined the Santa Cruz Mountains Reserve in October of 2022 as its first Director. Chad has a M.S. in Natural Resources – Wildlife from Cal Poly Humboldt (formerly Humboldt State University), as well as a B.S. in Zoology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Before his time at UC Santa Cruz, Chad was a seasonal tech and wildlife biologist for a variety of agencies, universities, and private consulting companies across California – from the Mojave desert to the redwoods of Humboldt County. Chad grew up in San Jose, CA and has explored much of the Santa Cruz Mountains region during his youth, so this position is a home coming back to the watersheds and woodlands he calls home. For more information about the Santa Cruz Mountains Reserve, please visit our website at https://santacruzmountainsreserve.ucsc.edu/.
The free event will take place on Saturday, February 8 2025, from 9:30 to 11:00 am, and will meet at the Hay Barn on the UCSC Campus.
Pre-registration is required for this workshop: https://ucsantacruz.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_55ripppBMj8Ybau
Email accommodation requests to agroecology.ucsc.edu.
For more information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/how-wildli...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 5, 2025 11:05AM
