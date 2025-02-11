Reflections on Ayotzinapa 10 Years Later: A Dialogue with Lead Prosecutor Omar Gómez Trejo

Date:

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Dolores Huerta Research Center, UC Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Thimann Lecture Hall 1, UC Santa Cruz

The Huerta Center invites you to a conversation between Omar Gómez Trejo, visiting researcher at UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center, and LALS Professor Sylvanna Falcón on Tuesday, February 11th from 3:30-5pm at Thimann Lecture Hall 1.



On September 26, 2014, 43 students in Guerrero, Mexico were detained and disappeared by police in collusion with organized crime, leading to massive national and international protests and worldwide media attention. The investigation (and attempts to cover it up have) has persisted for 10 years and remains unfinished, as parents of the students continue to demand justice and the return of their children. New information and evidence continue to surface. This event will include a special screening of the BBC’s Disappeared: Mexico’s Missing 43.



Additionally, Omar Trejo will hold drop-in hours at the Huerta Center on Monday Feb. 10th from 2:30-4:30. Please stop by!