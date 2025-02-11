From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reflections on Ayotzinapa 10 Years Later: A Dialogue with Lead Prosecutor Omar Gómez Trejo
Date:
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Dolores Huerta Research Center, UC Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Thimann Lecture Hall 1, UC Santa Cruz
The Huerta Center invites you to a conversation between Omar Gómez Trejo, visiting researcher at UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center, and LALS Professor Sylvanna Falcón on Tuesday, February 11th from 3:30-5pm at Thimann Lecture Hall 1.
On September 26, 2014, 43 students in Guerrero, Mexico were detained and disappeared by police in collusion with organized crime, leading to massive national and international protests and worldwide media attention. The investigation (and attempts to cover it up have) has persisted for 10 years and remains unfinished, as parents of the students continue to demand justice and the return of their children. New information and evidence continue to surface. This event will include a special screening of the BBC’s Disappeared: Mexico’s Missing 43.
Additionally, Omar Trejo will hold drop-in hours at the Huerta Center on Monday Feb. 10th from 2:30-4:30. Please stop by!
On September 26, 2014, 43 students in Guerrero, Mexico were detained and disappeared by police in collusion with organized crime, leading to massive national and international protests and worldwide media attention. The investigation (and attempts to cover it up have) has persisted for 10 years and remains unfinished, as parents of the students continue to demand justice and the return of their children. New information and evidence continue to surface. This event will include a special screening of the BBC’s Disappeared: Mexico’s Missing 43.
Additionally, Omar Trejo will hold drop-in hours at the Huerta Center on Monday Feb. 10th from 2:30-4:30. Please stop by!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/huerta.ucsc
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 5, 2025 10:49AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network