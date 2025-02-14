top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/14/2025
East Bay Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activists & Where Do We Go Valentines Day March

Image depicts an anatomical human heart surrounded by glowing light and the words "Revolutionarios Jóvenes Somos Por Amor y Liberación" (t
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 14, 2025
Time:
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activist
Location Details:
Meet at Berkeley Square, Downtown.
March to People's Park
Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activists In Support Of The Where Do We Go Movement: RALLY + MARCH

FEBRUARY 14TH VALENTINE'S DAY
Meet at Berkeley Square in downtown Berkeley at 2:30 p.m. March to People's Park

Berkeleys students are calling for an end to State sanctioned violence against the unhoused community on the streets of Berkeley and across the country. .

The heartless removal and destruction of unhoused people's belongings is often done in the name of protecting the youth of our cities, but has anyone asked the youth what THEY want? NO MORE SWEEPS. NO MORE ARRESTS. NO MORE ATTACKS
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/wheredowegoberke...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 5, 2025 9:20AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code