Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activists & Where Do We Go Valentines Day March
Date:
Friday, February 14, 2025
Time:
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activist
Location Details:
Meet at Berkeley Square, Downtown.
March to People's Park
March to People's Park
Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activists In Support Of The Where Do We Go Movement: RALLY + MARCH
FEBRUARY 14TH VALENTINE'S DAY
Meet at Berkeley Square in downtown Berkeley at 2:30 p.m. March to People's Park
Berkeleys students are calling for an end to State sanctioned violence against the unhoused community on the streets of Berkeley and across the country. .
The heartless removal and destruction of unhoused people's belongings is often done in the name of protecting the youth of our cities, but has anyone asked the youth what THEY want? NO MORE SWEEPS. NO MORE ARRESTS. NO MORE ATTACKS
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/wheredowegoberke...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 5, 2025 9:20AM
