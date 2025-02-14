Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activists & Where Do We Go Valentines Day March

Date:

Friday, February 14, 2025

Time:

2:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activist

Location Details:

Meet at Berkeley Square, Downtown.

March to People's Park

Berkeley High Intersectional Student Activists In Support Of The Where Do We Go Movement: RALLY + MARCH



FEBRUARY 14TH VALENTINE'S DAY

Meet at Berkeley Square in downtown Berkeley at 2:30 p.m. March to People's Park



Berkeleys students are calling for an end to State sanctioned violence against the unhoused community on the streets of Berkeley and across the country. .



The heartless removal and destruction of unhoused people's belongings is often done in the name of protecting the youth of our cities, but has anyone asked the youth what THEY want? NO MORE SWEEPS. NO MORE ARRESTS. NO MORE ATTACKS