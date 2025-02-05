From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reject Project 2025
Date:
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Reddit r/50501
Location Details:
333 Santana Row #1015
San Jose, CA 95128
San Jose, CA 95128
We Have Partnered with Political Revolution
We have been speaking with the lead organizers of Political Revolution, and they have offered us their support and access to their event organization platform.
What is Political Revolution? Political Revolution is a subreddit community (r/Political_Revolution) with a dedicated grassroots PAC and all-volunteer organization. Founded in 2016 by Bernie Sanders volunteers, they focus on mobilizing activists, supporting progressive candidates, and driving real change at the state and local levels.
We are incredibly grateful for their support, and we ask you all to welcome their founders to the server and the movement. They will be helping us organize more effectively and mobilize at scale.
Visit their server to get involved: Political Revolution Discord
A dedicated channel will be added where you can speak directly with their team and ask questions.
2. We Are Open to More Partnerships
We recognize that building real change requires collaboration. If you know of organizations, activists, or networks that share our values and can help strengthen this movement, let us know. We are actively looking for partners who can offer resources, logistical support, or community outreach.
This is not about any one group leading—it’s about all of us working together.
4. 50Protests.com – A Central Hub for Action
We now have a website dedicated to organizing, tracking actions, and providing critical resources for the movement: https://linktr.ee/peacefulprotest
This site compiles all available actions, resources, and event details into one place. It is built for transparency, accessibility, and ease of use. The movement is growing fast, and this site is a key tool for staying informed and mobilized.
5. Safety is a Priority
As this movement grows, we want to make it clear: your safety matters. • Use Signal for secure communication – Avoid discussing sensitive details on platforms that may be monitored. We have an official Signal group, and we will share the link with trusted members soon. If you’re unfamiliar with Signal, it’s an encrypted messaging app designed for privacy and security. • Protect your identity – Avoid sharing personal details publicly and be mindful of digital security. • Know your rights – If you are attending protests, be informed about local laws and your legal protections. • Dress appropriately – Wear neutral clothing, cover identifiable tattoos, and bring necessary protective gear. • No calls for violence or property damage – This is a movement about power through unity, not destruction. Damaging property or engaging in violence only gives those in power an excuse to discredit us. Anyone advocating for this does not represent our movement.
We are here to stand together, not to provide justification for crackdowns. Stay focused on the goal.
6. The Movement’s Rapid Growth • Over 2,800 people in the Discord • Over 55,000 on Reddit • All in just ten days
This is incredible momentum, and it is happening because of the work that all of you are putting in. Every conversation, every post, and every connection is making this movement stronger.
7. Official Hashtag: BuildTheResistance
We have also heard your concerns about needing a centralized media presence. No Voice Unheard reached out to help us with that, and they are working to consolidate all our information into one accessible hub.
Starting today, we ask that you use our official hashtag in all social media posts: #BuildTheResistance
We want people to hear our message loud and clear:
This is our country. We The People will stand up for our rights. We will stand together. We will not back down.
No Voice Unheard will have all of our information ready soon. You will be able to find everything here: 50501 Central Hub – Build The Resistance
Final Thoughts – This Is a Movement for Everyone
We know some of you still have doubts. We hear you. We understand that when things grow this fast, it can feel chaotic or unclear. But let’s be clear about this: • We are here for all people—working class, students, immigrants, LGBTQ+, religious, unaffiliated—anyone who sees that this system is failing us. • This movement is not controlled by any one group—it is built by the people, for the people. • Trust is built through action. Watch what we do. Stay engaged. Keep asking questions.
This is not just a protest—it is a movement. We are organizing, we are building power, and we are not stopping.
We see you. We hear you. We are in this together. Let’s go.
50501 #BuildTheResistance
For more information: https://linktr.ee/peacefulprotest
