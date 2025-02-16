45th Annual SJ Day of Remembrance - EO 9066 Japanese-Americans Incarceration Camps WWII

Date:

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Nihonmachi Outreach Committee San Jose

Location Details:

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Annex - gym/assembly room

640 North 5th St.

San Jose, CA 95112

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, Nohonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present its 45th annual Day of Remembrance in San Jose. The event commemorates the signing of Executive Order 9066 which led to the World War II incarceration of over 125,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.



The theme of the program is "Women Activists Leading Change," focusing on Asian American women activists and their influence and leadership in political and social movements. Guest speakers are Alice Yang, Professor and History Department Chair at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Diana Tsuchida, creator of the oral history project Tessaku.



The program will feature the traditional candlelight procession through historic San Jose Japantown, speakers from the community, and a special joint performance by San Jose Taiko and Aswat Ensemble.



The event is free and open to the public, and donations are welcome. Seating is limited. Doors will open at 5:00pm.



