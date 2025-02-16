top
South Bay Racial Justice

45th Annual SJ Day of Remembrance - EO 9066 Japanese-Americans Incarceration Camps WWII

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Annex - gym/assembly room 640 North 5th St. San Jose, CA 95112
original image (603x781)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Nihonmachi Outreach Committee San Jose
Location Details:
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Annex - gym/assembly room
640 North 5th St.
San Jose, CA 95112
On Sunday, February 16, 2025, Nohonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present its 45th annual Day of Remembrance in San Jose. The event commemorates the signing of Executive Order 9066 which led to the World War II incarceration of over 125,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.

The theme of the program is "Women Activists Leading Change," focusing on Asian American women activists and their influence and leadership in political and social movements. Guest speakers are Alice Yang, Professor and History Department Chair at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Diana Tsuchida, creator of the oral history project Tessaku.

The program will feature the traditional candlelight procession through historic San Jose Japantown, speakers from the community, and a special joint performance by San Jose Taiko and Aswat Ensemble.

The event is free and open to the public, and donations are welcome. Seating is limited. Doors will open at 5:00pm.

Where: San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Annex
640 North 5th St.
San Jose, CA 95112
For more information: https://www.sjnoc.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 4, 2025 10:26AM
