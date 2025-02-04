Child cries "Mama, Mama!" after Israeli military deliberately rams street vendor cart by IMEMC





video: 33s

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sgavK-FSh_8



Article: two other videos, 1m 4s and 32s The Israeli military truck is seen 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 swerving to hit the vendor cart in Tulkarem, West Bank, and a child is heard screaming "Mama! Mama!"

𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙪𝙡𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙢



Israel Continues Offensive In Tulkarem



On Monday, the Israeli army continued the offensive in Tulkarem, Tulkarem refugee camp, and surrounding areas, shooting a child and causing further extensive damage to homes, buildings, and infrastructure.



Media sources said undercover Israeli soldiers stormed the house of the Al-Husari family in the Thannaba suburb, interrogated those inside amid gunfire around the house, before abducting the young man, Ahmad Husam Sarah.



They added that the soldiers abducted another young man, Mohammad Tayseer Emran, upon his arrival in an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society at the emergency department of Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital.



Emran arrived at the emergency department of the hospital due to a health issue but was abducted when the soldiers stormed the hospital, including the emergency department, and prevented medical staff from treating him. The soldiers interrogated him while he was on the medical bed and abducted him before moving him to an unknown destination.



It is worth mentioning that, in the year 2023, Emran suffered a shrapnel injury to the head when the army carried out an airstrike in Tulkarem refugee camp.



Occupation forces shot a Palestinian child (13) in the chest with live bullet fragments in the Al-Akasha neighborhood of the Tulkarm refugee camp; she was transported to the Martyr Dr. Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital where her wounds were deemed mild to moderate.



In a related context, the soldiers abducted a woman who was accompanying a patient in the Red Crescent ambulance headed to the governmental hospital.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the soldiers abducted the patient’s companion from inside the ambulance at the entrance of Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital and added that the soldiers interrogated the woman before releasing her later.



It is worth mentioning that the army imposed a strict siege on the hospital, in addition to the Al-Isra’ Specialty Hospital, hindering the work of ambulances and medical crews, and obstructing patients’ access to receive healthcare.



Meanwhile, the army deployed more reinforcements in Tulkarem refugee camp, which has been under strict siege for eight days, with infantry soldiers being deployed throughout its neighborhoods and alleys.



The Israeli army also continued the massive and violent invasions and searches of homes and other private property, causing serious damage while assaulting and interrogating dozens of residents.



The soldiers also occupied many buildings in and around Tulkarem refugee camp and used them as monitoring towers and firing posts after displacing the families.



The army displaced the Palestinian families from the center of Tulkarem refugee camp, in addition to displacing entire neighborhoods including Ash-Shuhada, As-Sawalma, Al-Ghanem, An-Nadi, Al-Akasha, Al-Matar, Al-Hadaida, Ar-Rabay’a, Abu Al-Foul, and Al-Qdeimat.



The displacement of residents from their homes in the refugee camp continued Monday, with efforts from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Tulkarem managing to evacuate two elderly women from Al-Matar neighborhood who suffer from chronic diseases and have difficulty walking.



Remaining citizens inside the refugee camp have voiced appeals for rescue, especially for the elderly, the sick, and children, and for the provision of their basic needs in light of the difficult humanitarian situation caused by the ongoing aggression and the severe siege, including the cut-off of electricity, water, communications, and internet following the destruction of infrastructure by the occupation bulldozers, isolating them from the outside world.



Tulkarem Governor Abdullah Kamil stated earlier Tuesday that the occupation army has forcibly displaced more than 75% of the Palestinians in Tulkarem refugee camp, with 9,000 citizens of various ages forcibly displaced in this unprecedented aggression on the governorate.



In a related context, a large infantry force invaded Tulkarem, spreading through its streets and neighborhoods, particularly the western, southern, and eastern areas, and the central vegetable market.



The occupation forces continue to seize commercial and residential buildings in the city center, turning them into military barracks and sniper posts.



Earlier, armored Israeli military bulldozers plowed through Martyr Yasser Arafat Street (Nablus Street), destroying its infrastructure. This street connects the city center to Tulkarem camp and includes several official and popular institutions, shops, banks, as well as residential buildings.



Also Monday, the Israeli army continued its aggression on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the fourteenth consecutive day, resulting in the killing of 25 Palestinians, dozens of injuries, scores of abductions, and the demolition of dozens of homes, amid large-scale displacement affecting 15,000 citizens.