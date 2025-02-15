The Cuban Five Victory—Its Significance Ten Years Later

Date:

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network

Email:

Location Details:

518 Valencia Street, San Francisco CA 94110 (Eric Quezada Center for Culture & Politics)

The Cuban Five - Gerardo Hernández, Antonio Guerrero, Ramón Labañino, Fernando González, and René González - were unjustly imprisoned by the U.S. in 1998 for trying to prevent terrorist attacks against Cuba. The last three members of the Cuban Five were released on December 17, 2014.



Watch excerpts from the film Will the Real Terrorist Please Stand Up, hear speakers from the campaign to Free the Five and activists who recently traveled to Cuba, and discuss what we can learn from this victory for Cuba solidarity work today and movements to free political prisoners!