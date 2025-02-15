From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Cuban Five Victory—Its Significance Ten Years Later
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network
Email:
Location Details:
518 Valencia Street, San Francisco CA 94110 (Eric Quezada Center for Culture & Politics)
The Cuban Five - Gerardo Hernández, Antonio Guerrero, Ramón Labañino, Fernando González, and René González - were unjustly imprisoned by the U.S. in 1998 for trying to prevent terrorist attacks against Cuba. The last three members of the Cuban Five were released on December 17, 2014.
Watch excerpts from the film Will the Real Terrorist Please Stand Up, hear speakers from the campaign to Free the Five and activists who recently traveled to Cuba, and discuss what we can learn from this victory for Cuba solidarity work today and movements to free political prisoners!
Watch excerpts from the film Will the Real Terrorist Please Stand Up, hear speakers from the campaign to Free the Five and activists who recently traveled to Cuba, and discuss what we can learn from this victory for Cuba solidarity work today and movements to free political prisoners!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/VBBayArea
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 3, 2025 7:34PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network