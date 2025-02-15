top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

The Cuban Five Victory—Its Significance Ten Years Later

Group photo of Cuban 5 smiling, with fists raised and flag behind them. Event title and description is included (same one here).
original image (3091x4000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network
Email:
Location Details:
518 Valencia Street, San Francisco CA 94110 (Eric Quezada Center for Culture & Politics)
The Cuban Five - Gerardo Hernández, Antonio Guerrero, Ramón Labañino, Fernando González, and René González - were unjustly imprisoned by the U.S. in 1998 for trying to prevent terrorist attacks against Cuba. The last three members of the Cuban Five were released on December 17, 2014.

Watch excerpts from the film Will the Real Terrorist Please Stand Up, hear speakers from the campaign to Free the Five and activists who recently traveled to Cuba, and discuss what we can learn from this victory for Cuba solidarity work today and movements to free political prisoners!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/VBBayArea
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 3, 2025 7:34PM
