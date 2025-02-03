top
U.S. Labor & Workers

E.Palestine Residents Press Conf On 2nd Anniversary Of Norfolk Southern Derailment & Vance

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 3, 2025 4:01PM
On the 2nd anniversary of the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment, residents held a press conference to demand healthcare, funds to move out of their contaminate homes and justice
East Palestine Residents Want Healthcare, Relocation & Justice
original image (4032x3024)
East Palestine residents and supporters held a press conference on the 2nd anniversary of the Norfolk Southern derailment on February 3, 2025. Many residents were poisoned and have lost their healthcare because they were unable to work. Some who are dying spoke as well and there have been over 150 deaths in the small community since the incident.There have also been over 1500 derailments since the East Palestine catastrophe threatening other communities throughout the country.
They reported that they are not getting proper medical care and testing for themselves and their children.They also called on Vice President Vance who would visit later in the day to declare the site a mass incident casualty site under the Stafford Act so residents can get healthcare and funds to move out of contaminated homes. They also talked about the EPA and CDC cover-up of the dangers and even reported that those government workers were sickened by the contamination.
Vice President Vance later in the day in a press conference said that it was not necessary to declare East Palestine a mass incident casualty site two years after the disaster and was asking Norfolk Southern to contribute to the costs of the disaster by building a training center for fire fighters. He also only met with politicians and refused to meet with any of the residents who have been speaking out to demand healthcare and relocations costs to get out of contaminated homes for themselves and their families.
The Justice For East Palestine Residents and Workers attended and supported the demand for the institution of the Stafford Act.

Additional Info:
http://www.justiceforeastpalestineresidentsandworkers.com

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/FHalt7L5NAQ
§Norfolk Southern Has Not Been Held Accountable Say Residents
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 3, 2025 4:01PM
sm_img_9093.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Poisoned residents say that Norfolk Southern has not been held accountable for their crimes.
https://youtu.be/FHalt7L5NAQ
§Residents Spoke Out
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 3, 2025 4:01PM
sm_img_9094.jpg
original image (3745x1927)
Residents held a press conference and VP Vance refused to meet with any of the residents
https://youtu.be/FHalt7L5NAQ
§VP Vance Leaving His Media Event, Shilling For Norfolk Southern
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 3, 2025 4:01PM
sm_img_9091.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Vice president Vance before he was VP said he would defend the residents and get them healthcare. Now he says he can't really do anything for them. He left a building next to a new NFS office building
https://youtu.be/FHalt7L5NAQ
§East Palestine Residents Had No Chance To Meet With VP Vance
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Feb 3, 2025 4:01PM
sm_img_9086.jpg
original image (4030x2045)
Norfolk Southern residents wanted a meeting with Vance but he stood them up and instead met with politicians who have taken money from Norfolk Southern. East Palestine is run like a company town and controlled by the railroad.
https://youtu.be/FHalt7L5NAQ
