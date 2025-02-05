top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Arrest Netanyahu for War Crimes! Shut Guantanamo prison now!

Pink police arrest Bibi at the Israeli Consulate in SF.
Date:
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Berkeley City Hall, 2180 Milvia St., Berkeley
War Criminal Benjamin Netanyahu is NOT welcome in the U.S.! He belongs in prison, but Trump invited him to the White House and the Senate invited him to appear. Arrest him and stop funding weapons to Israel. Shut Guantanamo Prison now! Trump plans to imprison 30,000 immigrants at Guantanamo. We're gathering at Berkeley City Hall for street theater, street chalking, and making a ruckus about Netanyahu's visit to the U.S. We're sick of Congress using our tax dollars to fund a genocide in our names and to operate an illegal torture operation at Guantanamo. We need money for housing, health care, education, living wages, not more war, climate violence and nuclear weapons. Join the "Pink Police" to arrest Netanyahu and put him in prison. Special appearance by "Trump" and "Bibi".
Peaceful gathering, family-friendly.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 3, 2025 1:47PM
