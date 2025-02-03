Moss Landing Battery Plant Fire Community Conversation

Date:

Tuesday, February 04, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

LULAC

Location Details:

Castroville Japanese School House, 11199 Geil St, Castroville

LULAC invites the North Monterey County community to a special event addressing the recent Moss Landing Battery Plant Fire. Hear from local leaders, ask questions, and share concerns about the impact on our community.



Guest Speakers

* Fire Chief Joel Mendoza

* Monterey County Health Department

* Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church

* North County Representatives



Spanish translation will be available.