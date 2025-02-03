From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Moss Landing Battery Plant Fire Community Conversation
Date:
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
LULAC
Location Details:
Castroville Japanese School House, 11199 Geil St, Castroville
LULAC invites the North Monterey County community to a special event addressing the recent Moss Landing Battery Plant Fire. Hear from local leaders, ask questions, and share concerns about the impact on our community.
Guest Speakers
* Fire Chief Joel Mendoza
* Monterey County Health Department
* Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church
* North County Representatives
Spanish translation will be available.
