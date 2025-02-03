From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Say No To Jordan Peterson
Date:
Monday, February 03, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Erinyes
Location Details:
The Masonic, 1111 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Notorious alt-right cult leader and transphobe Jordan Peterson is coming to SF at the Masonic. The greedy leeches at LiveNation don't know the culture here and they don't realize how bad it was to book this guy but they're about to find out. Let's make sure this is his last time here.
