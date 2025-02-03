Say No To Jordan Peterson

Date:

Monday, February 03, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Erinyes

Location Details:

The Masonic, 1111 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108

Notorious alt-right cult leader and transphobe Jordan Peterson is coming to SF at the Masonic. The greedy leeches at LiveNation don't know the culture here and they don't realize how bad it was to book this guy but they're about to find out. Let's make sure this is his last time here.