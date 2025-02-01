From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Health Justice Rally! All Things Bayview Fights for Justice - Bye-bye Darling!
Date:
Monday, February 03, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SF Gray Panthers on behalf of ATB
Location Details:
429 AMADOR ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94124 -- in front of the Darling Animal Rendering Plant
Show up for your community!
Meet at: 429 AMADOR ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94124 -- in front of the Darling Animal Rendering Plant
Let's join together in solidarity with the BVHP residents to say Bye-Bye Darling!
"Gut pinching and nauseating" from the REPORT: THE STENCH OF SUSTAINABILITY
This report, “The Stench of ‘Sustainability'”, provides an overview of the pollution sources in the BVHP community—a low-income and racially diverse community in San Francisco. (link to report PDF: https://law.scu.edu/wp-content/uploads/FINAL-The_Stench_of_Sustainability_Report.pdf )
More info visit: https://allthingsbayview.org/ and https://sfgraypanthers.org/child/health-justice-rally
For more information: https://allthingsbayview.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 1, 2025 11:42AM
