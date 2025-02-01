top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Health Justice Rally! All Things Bayview Fights for Justice - Bye-bye Darling!

Top: Group photo at event Bottom: Community organizer Kamillah Ealom (All Things Bayview) and Art Perskyo (SF Gray Panthers)
Date:
Monday, February 03, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SF Gray Panthers on behalf of ATB
Location Details:
429 AMADOR ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94124 -- in front of the Darling Animal Rendering Plant
Show up for your community!

Meet at: 429 AMADOR ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94124 -- in front of the Darling Animal Rendering Plant

Let's join together in solidarity with the BVHP residents to say Bye-Bye Darling!

"Gut pinching and nauseating" from the REPORT: THE STENCH OF SUSTAINABILITY

This report, “The Stench of ‘Sustainability'”, provides an overview of the pollution sources in the BVHP community—a low-income and racially diverse community in San Francisco. (link to report PDF: https://law.scu.edu/wp-content/uploads/FINAL-The_Stench_of_Sustainability_Report.pdf )

More info visit: https://allthingsbayview.org/ and https://sfgraypanthers.org/child/health-justice-rally
For more information: https://allthingsbayview.org/
§Darling Animal Rendering Plant Stinks!
by SF Gray Panthers on behalf of ATB
"Darling Stinks" text graphic on top of sitemap graphic background
https://allthingsbayview.org/
§Map of Opportunities to engage in Racial-Social-Environmental Justice 4 Bayview!
by SF Gray Panthers on behalf of ATB
Map of Specific Locations in San Francisco of Toxic Pollution sources
https://allthingsbayview.org/
