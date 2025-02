Show up for your community!Meet at: 429 AMADOR ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94124 -- in front of the Darling Animal Rendering PlantLet's join together in solidarity with the BVHP residents to say Bye-Bye Darling!"Gut pinching and nauseating" from the REPORT: THE STENCH OF SUSTAINABILITYThis report, “The Stench of ‘Sustainability'”, provides an overview of the pollution sources in the BVHP community—a low-income and racially diverse community in San Francisco. (link to report PDF: https://law.scu.edu/wp-content/uploads/FINAL-The_Stench_of_Sustainability_Report.pdf More info visit: https://allthingsbayview.org/ and https://sfgraypanthers.org/child/health-justice-rally