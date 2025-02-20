top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S.

Panel Discussion: Paths to Liberation in Palestine & Lessons from South Africa

Date:
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Quakers for Peace
Location Details:
Online
Zoom link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/1wl3J78EQMC_jfz9z6-CGQ#/registration

What role can grassroots activism play in challenging systems of oppression and working for liberation and justice in Palestine? How was the global anti-apartheid movement, including boycotts and divestment, instrumental in pressuring the South African government to end apartheid? How are the systems of oppression similar in South Africa and Israel/Palestine?

Panelists
Dr. Sa’ed Atshan is Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies and Anthropology at
Swarthmore College. Sa’ed is currently researching the convergent and divergent experiences of African American and Palestinian Quakers, with an emphasis on the intersection of race and Christianity in the United States and Palestine.

Stephanie J. Urdang was born in Cape Town, South Africa. Her memoir Mapping My Way Home: Activism, Nostalgia, and the Downfall of Apartheid South Africa was published in 2017.
Stephanie has worked as an anti-apartheid activist, journalist and academic writer, and United Nations specialist on Gender Equality.

Dr. Dov Baum is the Director of AFSC’s Action Center for Corporate Accountability. The Center provides strategic support for economic activism and BDS campaigns around the world, and offers research and tools for institutional divestment from state violence and repression.
