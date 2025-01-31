top
San Francisco
Indybay
protest cheer
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

War on Workers as Trump Shuts NLRB: Is it Time for a General Strike

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jan 31, 2025 12:35AM
The shutdown of the NLRB will likely result in an end of all union elections through the NLRB process. This closure will also be used by the bosses and billionaires to escalate their attacks on workers and unions. Teamster Vice President at large John Palmer talks about what that means to Teamsters and other workers throughout the country. He also discusses the silence of Teamster president Sean O'Brien to challenge this frontal attack on labor.
The shutdown of the NLRB will likely result in an end of all union elections through the NLRB process. This closure will also be used by...
original image (1676x1631)
The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer

President Trump has illegally fired top officials of the National Labor Relations Board on January 27, 2025 and his action has virtually shutdown the operations of this agency.

Millions of workers who rely on the NLRB to allow elections for union representation and for filing charges for illegal actions by bosses will now be locked out of any action by this agency.

Workers at Amazon, Starbucks, unorganized auto workers at many auto companies can no longer expect the government to order elections or process unfair labor complaints.

This threatens the entire campaign of US unions to organize workers through use of the NLRB and labor laws.

John Palmer is a Teamsters Vice President at large and he talks about the organizing struggles and what this means for the Teamster and the entire labor movement. The Teamster's major
focus has been on organizing at Amazon and Trumps action will end all elections through the NLRB.

Teamster president Sean O'Brien who invited Trump to the IBT headquarters and spoke at the Republican convention has refused to make any statement about this action despite
the immediate affect on all Teamster organizing throughout the country.

The NLRB’s general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo was also fired and she was fighting the effort of Bezos at Amazon and Musk at Space X and Tesla have challenged the constitutionality of the
NLRB. Abruzzo said in a statement. “There’s no putting that genie back in the bottle.“So if the Agency does not fully effectuate its Congressional mandate in the future as we did during my tenure I expect that workers with assistance from their advocates will take matters into their own hands in order to get well-deserved dignity and respect in the workplace as well as a fair share of the significant value they add to their employer’s operations.”

This interview was done on 1/29/25

§Billionaires Directly Running US Government
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jan 31, 2025 12:35AM
sm_trump_techno_fascist_at_white_house.jpg.webp
original image (2048x1365)
Trump has put the billionaires directly in charge of the government. Fascist Elon Musk is restructuring the US government to have mass layoffs which he did at Twitter and to drive Federal workers out of their jobs and replace them with a privatized workforce.
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
§Trump Setting Up A Racist Fascist Government
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jan 31, 2025 12:35AM
sm_trump_racist_working_class_graphic.jpg
original image (1250x906)
Trump who is now supported by most of the billionaire class is establishing an open dictatorship and fascist regime. Unions and workers have the power to fight these actions by collective actions.
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
§Trump Had Press Conference At IBT Headquarters
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jan 31, 2025 12:35AM
donald-trump-ibt_teamsters_.jpg
Trump while running for office was given the lobby of the Teamsters by president Sean O'Brien and he launched his usual attack on immigrants. Many of the Teamster members are immigrants and most of the leadership of the IBT is supporting an open racist who attacks Blacks, Browns, LBGTQ and millions of workers.
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
