The shutdown of the NLRB will likely result in an end of all union elections through the NLRB process. This closure will also be used by the bosses and billionaires to escalate their attacks on workers and unions. Teamster Vice President at large John Palmer talks about what that means to Teamsters and other workers throughout the country. He also discusses the silence of Teamster president Sean O'Brien to challenge this frontal attack on labor.

The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John PalmerPresident Trump has illegally fired top officials of the National Labor Relations Board on January 27, 2025 and his action has virtually shutdown the operations of this agency.Millions of workers who rely on the NLRB to allow elections for union representation and for filing charges for illegal actions by bosses will now be locked out of any action by this agency.Workers at Amazon, Starbucks, unorganized auto workers at many auto companies can no longer expect the government to order elections or process unfair labor complaints.This threatens the entire campaign of US unions to organize workers through use of the NLRB and labor laws.John Palmer is a Teamsters Vice President at large and he talks about the organizing struggles and what this means for the Teamster and the entire labor movement. The Teamster's majorfocus has been on organizing at Amazon and Trumps action will end all elections through the NLRB.Teamster president Sean O'Brien who invited Trump to the IBT headquarters and spoke at the Republican convention has refused to make any statement about this action despitethe immediate affect on all Teamster organizing throughout the country.The NLRB’s general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo was also fired and she was fighting the effort of Bezos at Amazon and Musk at Space X and Tesla have challenged the constitutionality of theNLRB. Abruzzo said in a statement. “There’s no putting that genie back in the bottle.“So if the Agency does not fully effectuate its Congressional mandate in the future as we did during my tenure I expect that workers with assistance from their advocates will take matters into their own hands in order to get well-deserved dignity and respect in the workplace as well as a fair share of the significant value they add to their employer’s operations.”This interview was done on 1/29/25Additional Media:If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & DemocracyTrump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John PalmerPossible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van DeusenNo Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’BrienThe Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John PalmerThe UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John PalmerThe 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With AmazonUPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard HookerWhere Is Sean?A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS AgreementStop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade WarWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project