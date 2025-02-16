We Don't Need No Stinkin' Fascism, President's Day Special

Date:

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

¬UUSF Arts in Ministry & Shared Life Initiati

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

1187 Franklin St. @ Geary

TSK Room

UU writers, poets, musicians, and humorists have a thing or two to say about the mentality on display in autocratic circles. We’d actually like to keep a few things like democratic and human rights, public schools and libraries, fact based journalism, a livable climate . . . And now UUSF has been designated a Good Trouble Congregation, so let’s get to it!



Join us for a literary festival with food, readings, theater & music. Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco.

Donation $10. No one turned away.

Readings by

Kathleen McClung

Dennis Adams

Susan Anthony

Gregory Stevens

Bruce Neuburger



Sketches by

Michael and Mari

Music by

Francisco Herrera

Special guest

S.F. Poet Laureate Genny Lim

Moderator

UUSF Senior Minister Vanessa Southern



