We Don't Need No Stinkin' Fascism, President's Day Special
Date:
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Arts in Ministry & Shared Life Initiati
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
TSK Room
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
TSK Room
TSK Room
UU writers, poets, musicians, and humorists have a thing or two to say about the mentality on display in autocratic circles. We’d actually like to keep a few things like democratic and human rights, public schools and libraries, fact based journalism, a livable climate . . . And now UUSF has been designated a Good Trouble Congregation, so let’s get to it!
Join us for a literary festival with food, readings, theater & music. Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco.
Donation $10. No one turned away.
Readings by
Kathleen McClung
Dennis Adams
Susan Anthony
Gregory Stevens
Bruce Neuburger
Sketches by
Michael and Mari
Music by
Francisco Herrera
Special guest
S.F. Poet Laureate Genny Lim
Moderator
UUSF Senior Minister Vanessa Southern
For more information: http://uusf.org/flame
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 30, 2025 9:24PM
