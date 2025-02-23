UUSF Forum: Dorsey Nunn "What Kind of Bird Can't Fly"

Date:

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

This talk will address the struggle for the full restoration of civil and human rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. In some cases I see these rights as Inalienable Rights. This conversation is extremely important in light of our current political climate. The vulnerable have just become more vulnerable.



Dorsey Nunn was sentenced to life in prison before he started shaving. What followed was half a century of tireless advocacy for the civil and human rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. Nunn has just retired as longtime Executive Director of the nonprofit Legal Services for Prisoners with Children. He’s also a proud co-founder of All of Us or None, a grassroots movement of formerly incarcerated people who are changing law and policy on their own behalf. Collective victories include expanding access to housing and employment, and restoring the vote to those on parole and probation. His powerful memoir, What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly, was released by Heyday Books in April 2024.

