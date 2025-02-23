top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/23/2025
San Francisco Racial Justice

UUSF Forum: Dorsey Nunn "What Kind of Bird Can't Fly"

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94920238698?pwd=BQRb21xQdDu2IadwqAaRzV4rNbcamG.1 Meeting ID: 949 ...
Download PDF (530.3KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/94920238698?pwd=BQRb21xQdDu2IadwqAaRzV4rNbcamG.1

Meeting ID: 949 2023 8698 Passcode: 214205
This talk will address the struggle for the full restoration of civil and human rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. In some cases I see these rights as Inalienable Rights. This conversation is extremely important in light of our current political climate. The vulnerable have just become more vulnerable.

Dorsey Nunn was sentenced to life in prison before he started shaving. What followed was half a century of tireless advocacy for the civil and human rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. Nunn has just retired as longtime Executive Director of the nonprofit Legal Services for Prisoners with Children. He’s also a proud co-founder of All of Us or None, a grassroots movement of formerly incarcerated people who are changing law and policy on their own behalf. Collective victories include expanding access to housing and employment, and restoring the vote to those on parole and probation. His powerful memoir, What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly, was released by Heyday Books in April 2024.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 30, 2025 9:20PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code