UUSF Forum: Dorsey Nunn "What Kind of Bird Can't Fly"
Date:
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/94920238698?pwd=BQRb21xQdDu2IadwqAaRzV4rNbcamG.1
Meeting ID: 949 2023 8698 Passcode: 214205
This talk will address the struggle for the full restoration of civil and human rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. In some cases I see these rights as Inalienable Rights. This conversation is extremely important in light of our current political climate. The vulnerable have just become more vulnerable.
Dorsey Nunn was sentenced to life in prison before he started shaving. What followed was half a century of tireless advocacy for the civil and human rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. Nunn has just retired as longtime Executive Director of the nonprofit Legal Services for Prisoners with Children. He’s also a proud co-founder of All of Us or None, a grassroots movement of formerly incarcerated people who are changing law and policy on their own behalf. Collective victories include expanding access to housing and employment, and restoring the vote to those on parole and probation. His powerful memoir, What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly, was released by Heyday Books in April 2024.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 30, 2025 9:20PM
