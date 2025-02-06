Digital Poetics and Narrations of Refusal: A Technomediated Story

Thursday, February 06, 2025

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Speaker

Bay Tree Building, Cervantes & Velasquez, UC Santa Cruz

Taking as my point of departure Edward Said's 1984 essay, "Permission to Narrate," this presentation will explore the narrative potentials of technomediated spaces as sites of refusal, untethered to Zionist narrative hegemony. Centering her analysis on the 2020 virtual Palestine Writes Literature Festival, Dr. Sharif's research seeks to advance a theory of digital poetics that invite Palestinian sociality that while rooted in indigeneity and the land of Palestine, activates Palestine into the world through the technomediated.