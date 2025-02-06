From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Digital Poetics and Narrations of Refusal: A Technomediated Story
Date:
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Events at UC Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Bay Tree Building, Cervantes & Velasquez, UC Santa Cruz
Taking as my point of departure Edward Said's 1984 essay, "Permission to Narrate," this presentation will explore the narrative potentials of technomediated spaces as sites of refusal, untethered to Zionist narrative hegemony. Centering her analysis on the 2020 virtual Palestine Writes Literature Festival, Dr. Sharif's research seeks to advance a theory of digital poetics that invite Palestinian sociality that while rooted in indigeneity and the land of Palestine, activates Palestine into the world through the technomediated.
