Emergency Call to Action: No ICE in San José!
Sunday, February 02, 2025
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee
Corner of Alum Rock Avenue & King Road
San José, CA 95116
Following the repeated ICE activity in San José we're mobilizing another sooner emergency action along with the 9th! Emergency call to action! Mobilize in solidarity with our undocumented immigrant community on the east side of San José! Join the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee on February 9 at the corner of Alum Rock Avenue and South King Road to demand no deportations, no ICE in San José!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DFY0Hphyapu/
