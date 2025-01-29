top
South Bay Immigrant Rights

Emergency Call to Action: No ICE in San José!

No ICE in San José! flyer
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee
Location Details:
Corner of Alum Rock Avenue & King Road
San José, CA 95116
Following the repeated ICE activity in San José we're mobilizing another sooner emergency action along with the 9th! Emergency call to action! Mobilize in solidarity with our undocumented immigrant community on the east side of San José! Join the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee on February 9 at the corner of Alum Rock Avenue and South King Road to demand no deportations, no ICE in San José!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DFY0Hphyapu/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 29, 2025 10:48PM
§Llamada de emergencia a la acción: ¡No ICE en San José!
by Silicon Valley Immigration Committee
Wed, Jan 29, 2025 10:48PM
Anuncio: ¡No ICE en San José!
original image (1080x1080)
¡Luego de la actividad repetida de ICE en San José, estamos movilizando otra acción de emergencia más rápida junto con la 9! ¡Llamada de emergencia a la acción! ¡Movilízate en solidaridad con nuestra comunidad de inmigrantes indocumentados en el lado este de San José! ¡Únete al Comité de Inmigración de Silicon Valley el 9 de febrero en la esquina de Alum Rock Avenue y South King Road para exigir que no haya deportaciones ni ICE en San José!
https://www.instagram.com/p/DFY0Hphyapu/
