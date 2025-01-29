Emergency Call to Action: No ICE in San José!

Date:

Sunday, February 02, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Silicon Valley Immigration Committee

Location Details:

Corner of Alum Rock Avenue & King Road

San José, CA 95116

Following the repeated ICE activity in San José we're mobilizing another sooner emergency action along with the 9th! Emergency call to action! Mobilize in solidarity with our undocumented immigrant community on the east side of San José! Join the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee on February 9 at the corner of Alum Rock Avenue and South King Road to demand no deportations, no ICE in San José!