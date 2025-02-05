From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Media Literacy 4 Internationalists - Anti-war Organizing Training
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Codepink
Online
Do you want to brush up on your media literacy skills? Do you find yourself not knowing how to evaluate the quality and trustworthiness of news sources? Are you learning about world conflicts for the first time and want to take a historical approach to evaluating current events? Join CODEPINK staffer Jasmine Butler and journalist Abby Martin as they lead a training on media literacy for those looking to critically consume the news. In this interactive training, we will go over helpful tips for how to evaluate the quality of reporting in different news articles and how to begin researching an issue to better inform your position.
https://codepink.org/medialiteracy
