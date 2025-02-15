From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Word is Bond Collective Presents: Reimagining Public Safety
Saturday, February 15, 2025
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Class/Workshop
SubRosa Community Space
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Word Is Bond Collective is coming back to you starting February 15th, 12:30pm with an expanded series - Reimagining Public safety: Series 2 - a public forum aimed at learning about and designing community rooted solutions to public safety issues. From @wordisbondcollective
We will be relaunching at @subrosa_space with a session focused on surveying and defining needs, resources, hope and dreams of this growing community! Food will be provided; so bring a yourself, a loved one, and let's build a healthy liberated community!
February 15th topic - defining community.
Word is Bond Collective is a Collective of focused on addressing Social and Systemic issues in Santa Cruz County. @wordisbondcollective
12:30pm // Free! // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!
From SubRosa IG post - https://www.instagram.com/p/DFGcIvkSD-4/
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6008250193...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 29, 2025 9:48PM
