Medea Benjamin is a cofounder of both CODEPINK and the international human rights organization Global Exchange. Her work for justice in Palestine includes taking numerous delegations to Gaza after the 2008 Israeli invasion, organizing the Gaza Freedom March in 2010, participating in the Freedom Flotillas and opposing the policies of the Israel lobby group AIPAC.Zoom=================================================================CALL TO ACTION1) Keep Emailing Congress: Hands off Jenin, Masafer Yatta, and all of Palestine! https://uscpr.org/handsoff 2) Write to Congress to Block $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/armsembargonow?source=mc_2025_01_16_armsdealaction 3) Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya:a) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors b) Email major media outlets: https://uscpr.org/gazamediaemail c) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya