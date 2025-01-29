Global Day Of Action Deportations Stop The Mass Deportations-San Francisco ICE630 Sansome St. San FranciscoFebruary 8, 2025 12:00 NoonStop The Mass Deportations-Global Days Of Action February 7th & 8th HandsOff Immigrants In The US And GloballyThe Real Threat Is The Capitalist and Fascist GovernmentsAction At All US Embassies & Consulates Around the WorldThe implementation of mass deportations by the Trump government is an attack on the entire working class of the United States. The scapegoating of immigrants and migrants is nothing new. Although immigrants built the US and are critical to entire industries like agriculture, food processing, construction and healthcare. These immigrants have been blamed for the economic crisis by the racist Trump and his fascist supporters. They are also militarizing the police and setting up fascist gangs and thugs to terrorized immigrant workers and others who defend them.This is a war on the working class. Project 2025, a fascist plan, proposes a massive bracero program to drive immigrants out of the US and then bring them back as indentured workers or slave labor. These attacks are also an attack on our unions around the world. The terror against immigrant workers will be used to bust unions and stop the unionization of the entire working class as the capitalists pit worker against worker to benefit the union busters. The large mass migration of migrants in the last 30 years is also a direct result of US imperialists interventions in Iraq, Syria and Libya and economic sanctions by the US against countries around the world.These US driven wars have driven millions of people to become migrants and have left their own countries to go to Europe, the US and other countries around the world. They are now being blamed by racists and fascists in these countries for the cause of the global economic crisis. Workers and unions around the world must unite in global action to defend immigrants and against the witch hunts that capitalist governments are launching. We need a united front to defend these immigrants and mass actions including general strikes to stop it.United We Stand, Divided We Fall, No Borders For The Working ClassHands Off Immigrants & Migrants Around the WorldAn Injury To One Is An Injury To AllInitiated By United Front Committee For A Labor PartyTo Endorse or Speak contact info @ufclp.org