top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/8/2025
San Francisco U.S. Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Global Day of Action! Stop the Mass Deportations - San Francisco ICE

ICE 630 Sansome St. San Francisco
original image (2048x1579)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
ICE
630 Sansome St. San Francisco
Global Day Of Action Deportations Stop The Mass Deportations-San Francisco ICE
630 Sansome St. San Francisco
February 8, 2025 12:00 Noon

Stop The Mass Deportations-Global Days Of Action February 7th & 8th Hands
Off Immigrants In The US And Globally 
The Real Threat Is The Capitalist and Fascist Governments
 Action At All US Embassies & Consulates Around the World

The implementation of mass deportations by the Trump government is an attack on the entire working class of the United States. The scapegoating of immigrants and migrants is nothing new. Although immigrants built the US and are critical to entire industries like agriculture, food processing, construction and healthcare. These immigrants have been blamed for the economic crisis by the racist Trump and his fascist supporters. They are also militarizing the police and setting up fascist gangs and thugs to terrorized immigrant workers and others who defend them.

This is a war on the working class. Project 2025, a fascist plan, proposes a massive bracero program to drive immigrants out of the US and then bring them back as indentured workers or slave labor. These attacks are also an attack on our unions around the world. The terror against immigrant workers will be used to bust unions and stop the unionization of the entire working class as the capitalists pit worker against worker to benefit the union busters. The large mass migration of migrants in the last 30 years is also a direct result of US imperialists interventions in Iraq, Syria and Libya and economic sanctions by the US against countries around the world.

These US driven wars have driven millions of people to become migrants and have left their own countries to go to Europe, the US and other countries around the world. They are now being blamed by racists and fascists in these countries for the cause of the global economic crisis. Workers and unions around the world must unite in global action to defend immigrants and against the witch hunts that capitalist governments are launching. We need a united front to defend these immigrants and mass actions including general strikes to stop it.

United We Stand, Divided We Fall, No Borders For The Working Class
Hands Off Immigrants & Migrants Around the World 
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All

Initiated By United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org info [at] ufclp.org
To Endorse or Speak contact info @ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 29, 2025 4:54PM
§Graphic For Feb 8 Rally
by UFCLP
Wed, Jan 29, 2025 4:54PM
Graphic For Rally
original image (612x792)
This rally is part of a global day of action against Trump's mass deportations and against the attack on immigrants and migrants worldwide.
http://www.ufclp.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code