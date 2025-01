The screening will be followed by a discussion with the video producer Mercy Quaye and interviewees Faisal Saleh and Shelly Altman.On October 24, 2024, The Narrative Project brought together Faisal Saleh, Founder of the Palestine Museum US, and Shelly Altman, Co-Founder of Jewish Voice for Peace New Haven, Connecticut, to discuss the history that predates the October 7, 2023 attack and the ensuing fifteen months of turmoil.Zoom=================================================================CALL TO ACTION1) Keep Emailing Congress: Hands off Jenin, Masafer Yatta, and all of Palestine! https://uscpr.org/handsoff 2) Write to Congress to Block $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/armsembargonow?source=mc_2025_01_16_armsdealaction 3) Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya:a) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors b) Email major media outlets: https://uscpr.org/gazamediaemail c) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya