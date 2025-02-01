top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/1/2025
Palestine U.S.

Virtual screening of video: ”The Unfathomable Truth: Palestine & Israel in Context"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
The screening will be followed by a discussion with the video producer Mercy Quaye and interviewees Faisal Saleh and Shelly Altman.

On October 24, 2024, The Narrative Project brought together Faisal Saleh, Founder of the Palestine Museum US, and Shelly Altman, Co-Founder of Jewish Voice for Peace New Haven, Connecticut, to discuss the history that predates the October 7, 2023 attack and the ensuing fifteen months of turmoil.

Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T_fdcADiTu6PmdcJppDEpg#/registration

=================================================================

CALL TO ACTION

1) Keep Emailing Congress: Hands off Jenin, Masafer Yatta, and all of Palestine! https://uscpr.org/handsoff

2) Write to Congress to Block $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/armsembargonow?source=mc_2025_01_16_armsdealaction

3) Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya:

a) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors

b) Email major media outlets: https://uscpr.org/gazamediaemail

c) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2025...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 29, 2025 10:57AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code