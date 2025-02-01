From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual screening of video: ”The Unfathomable Truth: Palestine & Israel in Context"
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
The screening will be followed by a discussion with the video producer Mercy Quaye and interviewees Faisal Saleh and Shelly Altman.
On October 24, 2024, The Narrative Project brought together Faisal Saleh, Founder of the Palestine Museum US, and Shelly Altman, Co-Founder of Jewish Voice for Peace New Haven, Connecticut, to discuss the history that predates the October 7, 2023 attack and the ensuing fifteen months of turmoil.
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T_fdcADiTu6PmdcJppDEpg#/registration
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Keep Emailing Congress: Hands off Jenin, Masafer Yatta, and all of Palestine! https://uscpr.org/handsoff
2) Write to Congress to Block $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/armsembargonow?source=mc_2025_01_16_armsdealaction
3) Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya:
a) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors
b) Email major media outlets: https://uscpr.org/gazamediaemail
c) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2025...
