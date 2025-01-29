Public Housing Authorities Are Alarmed By Pause In Federal Grants & Loans By The OMB:

Public Housing Authorities alarmed by pause in federal grants & loansBy Lynda Carson - January 28, 2025Last night the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo to temporarily pause federal grants, loans, and financial assistance amounting to billions of dollars in federal assistance to millions of people all across the nation that may affect veterans, renters, seniors, those with disabilities, families, the poor, the chronically ill, and thousands of nonprofit organizations.Reportedly, “A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general announced legal action against the White House budget office on Tuesday January 28, 2025, over its directive to freeze federal assistance while reviewing whether government spending aligns with President Trump’s agenda.New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said on a press call that the policy is “reckless, dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional.”“The president does not get to decide which laws to enforce and for whom,” James said.Led by James’s office, Washington, D.C., and 21 other Democratic state attorneys general joined the lawsuit, which was filed later in the day in Rhode Island’s federal district court.”Click below for the lawsuit filed by the Democrats…Public Housing Authorities alarmed by pause in federal grants & loans.In response to the pause of federal grants, loans, and financial assistance, see some press releases below from the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities, Public Housing Authority Directors Association, and Democracy Forward, coalition of organizations that filed a Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to block the White House Office of Management and Budget from pausing all agency grants and loans._________________________In a January 28, 2025, Press Release from the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities, in part it states, “There is much uncertainty at this time on whether this pause includes Section 8, Public Housing Operating and Capital Funds, HOME, CDBG, Continuum of Care, MTW Demonstration, Choice Neighborhoods, Jobs Plus, Family Self-Sufficiency, Lead Hazard Reduction grants, Project-Based Rental Assistance Demonstration, and other HUD programs.”OMB Pauses All Federal Financial AssistanceDate Published:January 28th, 2025eLOCCS is Reported to be Closed January 28Late on January 27, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) published a memorandum, which directs all federal agencies to pause all “federal financial assistance” (FFA) "to the extent permissible under applicable law." The temporary pause in funding will become effective on January 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. It is reported eLOCCS is closed on January 28. We are investigating if this is a system wide issue or if it is deliberate, although at this time we understand that at least some PHAs are still locked out.There is much uncertainty at this time on whether this pause includes Section 8, Public Housing Operating and Capital Funds, HOME, CDBG, Continuum of Care, MTW Demonstration, Choice Neighborhoods, Jobs Plus, Family Self-Sufficiency, Lead Hazard Reduction grants, Project-Based Rental Assistance Demonstration, and other HUD programs. It appears that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Medicaid portal are impacted. We will update you when we have more solid information.The memorandum also requires federal agencies to review programs for consistency with the new Administration’s priorities and report to OMB no later than February 10, 2025 on which programs have been paused. OMB may grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis.Democratic leaders on the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations have called on OMB Acting Director Matthew Vaeth to “reverse course to ensure requirements enacted into law are faithfully met and the nation’s spending laws are implemented as intended.” Advocacy groups have filed a Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to block the White House Office of Management and Budget from pausing all agency grants and loans.CLPHA will be engaged in meetings with other advocacy organizations, legal counsel, Congressional staff, and HUD leadership today and throughout this process to understand what this memo will mean for PHAs. We will keep our members updated as soon as we learn more.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>January 28, 2025, Press Release from the Public Housing Authority Directors AssociationClick below…OMB Pause in Federal Grants, Loans & Financial AssistanceRaises Questions and Alarm—PHADA Working to Obtain AnswersThe White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo last night that would temporarily pause billions of dollars in federal assistance. At this stage, it is unclear whether any public housing, Section 8, or other federal housing assistance is affected under the memo. PHADA has contacted HUD staff to inquire about the Executive Order’s impact, while also raising its serious concerns. In addition, key lawmakers have raised questions about the legality of the freeze given that it involves funds that Congress has already appropriated under law.Federal agencies “must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance,” White House Office of Management and Budget acting director Matthew Vaeth wrote in the memorandum. The memo further states that departments and agencies must perform “a comprehensive analysis” to ensure their grant and loan programs are consistent with President Trump’s new executive orders. Agencies are required to submit detailed lists of projects suspended under the new order by February 10. The memo specifies that the pause will not affect Social Security or Medicare benefits, nor does it include “assistance provided directly to individuals.”Some key leaders of Congress including Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA, the ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee) immediately objected to the move. Murray and her counterpart on the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), wrote a letter to the White House on Monday night outlining their “extreme alarm” with the move. “The scope of what you are ordering is breathtaking, unprecedented, and will have devastating consequences across the country,” the lawmakers wrote. “We write today to urge you in the strongest possible terms to uphold the law and the Constitution and ensure all federal resources are delivered in accordance with the law.”As noted above, PHADA is attempting to get more information about the scope of the memo, which is causing considerable confusion throughout the government, amongst grantees, and on Capitol Hill. The Association’s staff will report further details as soon as possible.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Nonprofits, Public Health Leaders, Small Businesses File Suit to Block OMB Attempt to Halt Essential ServicePRESS RELEASEJANUARY 28, 2025Suit Alleges New Policy Violates the First Amendment and the Administrative Procedure ActTrump Administration will have Disastrous Impacts on People and CommunitiesWashington, DC — A coalition of organizations filed a Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to block the White House Office of Management and Budget from pausing all agency grants and loans, as revealed in a memo issued January 27, 2025.Plaintiffs, represented in the legal challenge by Democracy Forward, include the National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance, and SAGE.“This reckless action by the administration would be catastrophic for nonprofit organizations and the people and communities they serve,” said Diane Yentel, Chief Executive of the National Council of Nonprofits. “From pausing research on cures for childhood cancer to halting housing and food assistance, shuttering domestic violence and homeless shelters, and closing suicide hotlines, the impact of even a short pause in funding could be devastating and cost lives. This order must be halted immediately before such avoidable harm is done.”“Improving the public’s health by supporting our state, tribal, local and territorial health departments and other national and community-based health organizations is essential and federal agency grants play an extremely critical role in achieving these efforts in every community,” said Georges C. Benjamin, MD, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association. “By pausing these vital funds, which were approved by Congress, this decision threatens to stall essential public health and prevention programs and research. Halting these funds stymies progress and is a matter of life and death.”“For small businesses across America, the administration’s decision to freeze all federal funding could be catastrophic. Federal funding serves as the backbone of many community programs and initiatives that small businesses rely on to thrive,” said Richard Trent, Main Street Alliance Executive Director. “Without it, essential services like infrastructure development, workforce training, and childcare programs—services that allow small businesses to operate and grow—will crumble and the ripple effects will hit Main Street hard.”“Blocking federal grants and loans would devastate the lives of older Americans — including LGBTQ+ elders who already face unique challenges,” said Michael Adams, SAGE CEO. “These individuals are more vulnerable to health issues, disabilities, and social isolation and often struggle to access the care and services they need. This reckless decision puts entire communities at risk. We must work together now to protect our older neighbors, friends, and loved ones before it’s too late.”“The actions taken yesterday are a callous disregard for the rule of law and a drastic abuse of power that will harm millions of Americans across the country,” said Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward. “We are honored to represent diverse sectors in urging the court to block this lawless attempt to harm everyday Americans in service of a political goal. It’s past time to put people over politics and we will continue to be in court on behalf of the American people.”The White House Memo fails to explain the source of OMB’s purported legal authority to gut every grant program in the federal government; it fails to consider the reliance interest of the many grant recipients, including those to whom money had already been promised; and it announces a policy of targeting grant recipients based on those recipients’ exercise of their First Amendment rights and for reasons having no bearing on their eligibility to receive federal funds.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>