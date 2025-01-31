From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose Perdue Protest
Date:
Friday, January 31, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Veggie Grill at Santana Row (3055 Olin Ave #1030, San Jose, CA 95128)
A restaurant in San Jose continues to supply from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry despite being informed of the criminal animal cruelty occurring at its facilities. We've asked them to cut ties, but they remain complicit in supporting animal abuse. We will protest their dinner service to once again request that they drop Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
WHERE: Meeting outside the Veggie Grill in Santana Row, located at 3055 Olin Ave #1030, San Jose, CA.
WHEN: Meeting at 5:30pm on Friday, January 31st.
WEAR: Whatever you’d like.
ACCESSIBILITY: We will walk less than 1/4 mile between the meeting location and the protest location. The protest will involve standing in place for 60-90 minutes. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists.
We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
---
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DFYkezZzKGu/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 28, 2025 1:23PM
