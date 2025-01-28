From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Conference on 2nd Ann E. Palestine "We Want Healthcare, Relocation & Stafford Act NOW"
Date:
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Justice For East Palestine Residents & Worker
Location Details:
Austintown Fairfield Inn & Suites Austin Downtown
801 North Canfield Road,
Youngstown, Ohio 44515
On the 2nd Year Anniversary Of the East Palestine, Ohio Norfolk Southern Derailment, Justice For East Palestine Residents And Workers will be hosting the Austintown, Ohio National Conference:
"We Want Healthcare, Relocation, Human Rights & The Stafford Act NOW"
Sunday, February 2, 2025
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austintown, Ohio
Hybrid Meeting
Initial Speakers:
~Chris Albright, East Palestine Resident & Member LIUNA 1058
~Jeff Kurtz, Past Iowa State Representative
~Jamie Wallace, Resident, Unity Council and SEIU 1199 Cleveland State University President Retired
~Penny Logsdon, Lee County Labor Chapter President (Iowa) and IUPAT PPME Local 2003 Lee County Administrative Unit Secretary
~Christa Graves, Resident East Palestine
~John Palmer, IBT VP At Large
~Mike Baloneck, Videographer
~George Thomson, Toxicologist
~Vina Colley, National Nuclear Workers for Justice/OSHA EPA, Pres P.R.E.S.S./EEOICP Claimant Worker-National Advocate/Downwinder, President of Portsmouth/Piketon Residents for Environmental Safety and Security (PRESS) Co-Founder of National Nuclear Workers for Justice (NNWJ) OCAW member
~Carrie Duncan, IAMAW Local 1010 Machinist Trustee, Steward, Vice President of the Lee County Labor Chapter (Iowa)
Two years after Norfolk Southern train catastrophe that contaminated thousands of families in Ohio and Pennsylvania with vinyl chloride, the residents are continuing to get sicker and many DO NOT have healthcare because they have been unable to work due to their illnesses.
Many residents are also stuck in contaminated homes where they are continuing to suffer from toxic materials released after Norfolk Southern ignited 23 tanks of highly dangerous chemicals.
Over 150 people have died in the small community of East Palestine, population of 4,658, in the last two years.
There have been more than 1500 derailments throughout the United States since the Norfolk Southern incident and the railroads continue to threaten communities with another possible catastrophe.
On February 2, 2025 there will be a national meeting of residents, workers and trade unionists to demand that the residents get healthcare through the declaration of a mass incident casualty site under the Federal Stafford Act so the victims can get Federally funded healthcare and money to relocate from their toxic homes.
Residents, rail workers, health and safety experts will speak about what happened and why this catastrophe continues to poison and sicken people and even the clean-up workers.
Former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, Ohio Governor DeVine and former Senator and now Vice President J.D. Vance has all said that they support the Stafford Act declaration so that the residents do not have to continue to live in this nightmare.
The supposed “settlements’ and Class Action Settlement are a farce since they do not cover healthcare and relocation costs. You cannot pay for healthcare with a few thousand dollars. Drugs to treat these serious health problems cost thousands of dollars a month yet these settlements are a pittance and sham and only help Norfolk Southern limit their liabilities. They only help the lawyers and not those residents whose lives have been destroyed.
Now is the time to stand up and say enough is enough!
Join Us at the:
Austintown Fairfield Inn & Suites Austin Downtown
801 North Canfield Road,
Youngstown, Ohio 44515
330-505-2173
If you need a room let them know you are with the Justice For East Palestine Residents & Workers Conference.
JFEPRW Reservation Link
https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1737912847948&key=GRP&guestreslink2=true&app=resvlink
For More Information Please Contact:
Chris Albright (724) 650-0304
Please find attached a Conference Registration Form to assist with food and beverage preparations.
Please Send Attached Registration To:
Penny Logsdon
Lee County Labor Chapter President
onecent7921 [at] gmail.com
(319) 520-8742
Sponsored By:
Justice For East Palestine Residents & Workers
http://www.justiceforeastpalestineresidentsandworkers.com
Thank you for considering making a donation. Donations will assist with transportation, hotel accommodations and food for the conference.
Please make donations to:
GRALF
(Great River Area Labor Federation)
Please mail donations to:
Lee County Labor Chapter
301 Blondeau Street, Keokuk, IA 52632
Note In Memo:
Justice For East Palestine Resident & Workers
Thank you for your generous donation!
Thank you for your support and we hope to see you at the Conference to learn more and stand in SOLIDARITY!
In Solidarity,
Penny Logsdon
Lee County Labor Chapter
Justice For East Palestine Residents And Workers member
319-520-8742
onecent7921 [at] gmail.com
Justice For East Palestine Residents And Workers
Austintown, Ohio National Conference Registration
On Friday February 3, 2023 at 8:55 pm, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East
Palestine, Ohio causing a massive toxic contamination of the community and workers. It
has been 2 years and the residents and workers are still struggling and left with many
unanswered issues including healthcare.
The Justice For East Palestine Residents And Workers Austintown, Ohio
Informational Conference will rally to DEMAND Government HEALTHCARE
FOR ALL RESIDENTS OF EAST PALESTINE, OHIO, AND WORKERS. We
are calling on all unions, workers, environmentalists, toxicologists and allies to
join us! We are literally fighting for their lives!
WHEN: February 2, 2025 from 4::00 pm to 8:00 pm and will begin with a
Fellowship Supper, speakers, testimonials, information tables, videos and music!
This is a national conference with Solidarity in action!
Sponsored By: Justice For East Palestine Residents And Workers
http://www.justiceforeastpalestineresidentsandworkers.com
Registration is not required to attend but will assist with organizing food and
beverage.
(Name)________________________________Email____________________
____________________________________ ______________________
Address Phone
________________________________________________________________
Organization/Union/Group/Alia
Would you be interested in volunteering at the Austintown Conference ____ Yes
Would you like to be a member of the Justice For East Palestine Residents And
Workers Campaign (there are no dues) _______ yes
Please email registration to: onecent7921 [at] gmail.com
Penny Logsdon,
Lee County Labor Chapter President
Justice For East Palestine Residents And Workers
Austintown, Ohio National Conference Registration
For more information: http://www.justiceforeastpalestineresident...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 28, 2025 12:28PM
