§ Norfolk Southern Ignited Fireball Of Vinyl Chloride Poisoning Tens Of Thousands by Justice For East Palestine Residents & Worker

The Norfolk Southern bosses ignited 23 tank cars with vinyl chloride and other chemicals poisoning and sickening tens of thousands of people throughout the region. The EPA and other government agencies allowed Norfolk Southern to get away with this criminal negligence which has led to the deaths of over 150 people in East Palestine.