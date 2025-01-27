top
Palestine South Bay U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

Fuck Citibank

by ---
Mon, Jan 27, 2025 6:31PM
cupertino citibank vandalized for participation in genocide
citibank office front vandalized with words "BLOOD MONEY" and "FREE GAZA" spray painted in red.
original image (841x630)
On the night of January 13th, a citibank in Cupertino, CA was vandalized. The bank was spray-painted with pro-Palestine messages, windows were broken, and jars of paint and oil were thrown inside. This action was taken following dozens of actions across the country targeting citibank for its role in funding and profiting from genocide in Gaza and ongoing colonial exploitation of Haiti. Citibank first built its riches through the exploitation of Haiti, funneling wealth from the newly independent nation and facilitating the 1915 american military invasion and occupation. Today, citibank continues to profit from war and colonial expansion. The firm is the largest american bank operating in "israel" and its investments fuel both the continued settler invasion of occupied Palestine and the zionist entity's genocidal assault of Gaza. We welcome the news of the ceasefire in Gaza as a victory of the Palestinian resistance and a respite for the people of Gaza who have been abandoned and betrayed by the world. But, the zionist project of ethnically cleansing all of Palestine continues, as does citibank's complicity. Until there is a free Palestine, we call for an ongoing escalation of targeted attacks against citibank and all other institutions within the imperial core which enable and profit from the zionist project. Long live the martyrs, glory to the resistance.
§
by ---
Mon, Jan 27, 2025 6:31PM
citibank office front vandalized with front window broken, "DIVEST NOW!!" and "FREE GAZA" spray painted.
original image (833x623)
Add Your Comments
