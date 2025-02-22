From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gather for Gaza: a Fundraising Festival
Date:
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
MCC East Bay, 5724 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588
Join us for a Fundraising Festival in support of Gaza, featuring MCC’s annual pre-Ramadan Bazaar.
Our family-friendly and free festival will include storytime, rock painting, crafts for children, face painting, henna, spoken word, dabke performances and more.
We will have a diverse array of vendors present. You can purchase food, drinks, apartheid-free cola, hijabs, abayas, products from Palestine, bukhoor, artwork, apartheid-free dates, desi clothes, jewelry and more.
Keep an eye on the event page for updates on the schedule and confirmed vendors.
Schedule:
12:30 - Story time with author Wafa Shami
1:30 - Dabke performance
2:30 - Spoken word performance
3:30 - Cooking Demonstration by cookbook author Blanche Shaheen
4:30 - Story time
5:30 - Dabke performance
Face painting, make-your-own bookmark, stickers and buttons, rock painting, coloring sheets, dress-your-own teddy bear, create your own Palestinian plate available all day. Limited craft supplies. First come, first serve.
For more details, visit tinyurl.com/Gather4GazaFestival
For more information: https://www.soulofmysoulexhibit.com/all-ev...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 27, 2025 4:56PM
