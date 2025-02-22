Gather for Gaza: a Fundraising Festival

Date:

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Soul of My Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

MCC East Bay, 5724 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Join us for a Fundraising Festival in support of Gaza, featuring MCC’s annual pre-Ramadan Bazaar.



Our family-friendly and free festival will include storytime, rock painting, crafts for children, face painting, henna, spoken word, dabke performances and more.



We will have a diverse array of vendors present. You can purchase food, drinks, apartheid-free cola, hijabs, abayas, products from Palestine, bukhoor, artwork, apartheid-free dates, desi clothes, jewelry and more.



Keep an eye on the event page for updates on the schedule and confirmed vendors.



Schedule:



12:30 - Story time with author Wafa Shami



1:30 - Dabke performance



2:30 - Spoken word performance



3:30 - Cooking Demonstration by cookbook author Blanche Shaheen



4:30 - Story time



5:30 - Dabke performance



Face painting, make-your-own bookmark, stickers and buttons, rock painting, coloring sheets, dress-your-own teddy bear, create your own Palestinian plate available all day. Limited craft supplies. First come, first serve.



For more details, visit tinyurl.com/Gather4GazaFestival