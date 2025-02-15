top
East Bay Animal Liberation

Elon's Monkey Business - Primates Are Not Prototypes

FRE Park &amp; Ride, Fremont, CA 37.55223296876987, -122.06689040305288
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
FRE Park & Ride, Fremont, CA 37.55223296876987, -122.06689040305288
Join us as we take a stand against Neuralink’s cruel and unnecessary experiments on primates. Neuralink, a company owned by Elon Musk, has subjected sentient animals to invasive brain chip implants, causing immense suffering and death. Primates, who share profound cognitive and emotional abilities with humans, are not disposable prototypes for tech experiments — they deserve freedom and respect.

Our action will use satire and symbolism to call attention to Neuralink’s exploitation of primates. With props like a giant Elon head and the infamous sink he brought to Twitter, we aim to make a serious statement in a way that grabs attention on social media. The message is clear: it's time to let that sink in — animal testing is outdated and inhumane. Primates are not products, they are not test subjects, and they should not suffer for tech advancements.

Let’s show the world that innovation shouldn’t come at the cost of lives. Join us in demanding that Neuralink end its cruel experiments on animals! ✊🐒

WHERE: FRE Park & Ride, Fremont, CA 37.55223296876987, -122.06689040305288
WHEN: Saturday, February 15th, 2 pm - 4 pm
WEAR: Whatever you like. High visibility vests will be provided
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
ACCESSIBILITY: Some walking and standing. A couple chairs will be on hand as needed.

—----

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DEqb9hYSYJj/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 27, 2025 11:19AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
