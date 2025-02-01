From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mill Valley Restaurant Protest
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
A restaurant in Mill Valley continues to supply from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry despite being informed of the criminal animal cruelty occurring at its facilities. We've repeatedly asked them to cut ties, but they remain complicit in supporting animal abuse. We will disrupt their dinner service to once again request that they drop Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
WHERE: The Depot Plaza, Mill Valley, CA
(37.90595395408329, -122.54790625398444)
WHEN: Saturday February 1st at 6PM.
WEAR: Whatever you’d like, but it will be chilly outside so layers are recommended.
ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some walking and standing at this event. A few chairs will be on hand as needed. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email kristina.garfinkel [at] gmail.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists.
We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHERE: The Depot Plaza, Mill Valley, CA
(37.90595395408329, -122.54790625398444)
WHEN: Saturday February 1st at 6PM.
WEAR: Whatever you’d like, but it will be chilly outside so layers are recommended.
ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some walking and standing at this event. A few chairs will be on hand as needed. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email kristina.garfinkel [at] gmail.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists.
We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DFVupP7pMFH/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 27, 2025 11:15AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network