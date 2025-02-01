From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Meetup: Revolutionary Women of the Animal Rights Movement
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center
2414 6th St, Berkeley CA 94710
2414 6th St, Berkeley CA 94710
Throughout history women have played a pivotal role in shaping today's animal liberation movement. In spite of women's incredible role in the animal liberation movement, they are overlooked and don't receive as much recognition as men in the movement often do. At this meetup you will learn from fellow activist, Kristina Garfinkel, about some of the amazing women in modern history who have used nonviolent direct action to further the movement – from early anti-vivisection feminists to the very recent Northumberland 2.
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, February 1st 11am - 12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DFVVKDjRkX-/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 27, 2025 11:12AM
