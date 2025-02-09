From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pigeon First Aid & Community Food Serve
Date:
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
United Nations Plaza
50 United Nations Plz, San Francisco, CA 94102
Call out to all volunteers: This is an extremely unique event where you will be outdoors in the fresh air, getting exercise, chatting with friends and providing immediate, hands-on help for our beautiful feathered friends.
WHAT: Every day there are hundreds of pigeons throughout the city of San Francisco who have strings and hair wrapped around their toes so tightly that it causes immense pain. Eventually, their toes lose circulation, become amputated, or develop severe infections. We can help our bird friends by removing the string before it gets too serious, providing medical care, and releasing them back to their flocks!
WHERE: 50 United Nations Plaza between the plaza and the large fountain.
WHEN: Sunday, February 9th, 11am-2pm
**Please arrive on-time. We start at 11am promptly then will be walking around. It can be extremely difficult to find us if you are late and you will also miss the important briefing where we go over information relevant to the event. Note that the best case scenario is that we find pigeons and they do not need our help but that is very rare. Some events, we help one or two pigeons and other days we help 25 or more! Come ready to learn and have a great day.
Contact Carla from the Animal Care working group with any questions: carla [at] dxe.io
Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E
We will provide all supplies needed to help pigeons.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2289096291...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 27, 2025 11:10AM
