Call out to all volunteers: This is an extremely unique event where you will be outdoors in the fresh air, getting exercise, chatting with friends and providing immediate, hands-on help for our beautiful feathered friends.WHAT: Every day there are hundreds of pigeons throughout the city of San Francisco who have strings and hair wrapped around their toes so tightly that it causes immense pain. Eventually, their toes lose circulation, become amputated, or develop severe infections. We can help our bird friends by removing the string before it gets too serious, providing medical care, and releasing them back to their flocks!WHERE: 50 United Nations Plaza between the plaza and the large fountain.WHEN: Sunday, February 9th, 11am-2pm**Please arrive on-time. We start at 11am promptly then will be walking around. It can be extremely difficult to find us if you are late and you will also miss the important briefing where we go over information relevant to the event. Note that the best case scenario is that we find pigeons and they do not need our help but that is very rare. Some events, we help one or two pigeons and other days we help 25 or more! Come ready to learn and have a great day.Contact Carla from the Animal Care working group with any questions: carla [at] dxe.io Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E We will provide all supplies needed to help pigeons.