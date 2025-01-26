top
San Francisco Womyn

Birth Forcers Spotted in San Francisco

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
Two on BART, three on SF-Larkspur Ferry and an aged Trump couple wearing drug store cowboy attire were seen at the Embarcadero
original image (1387x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, Jan 25) - While the detection of five and possibly more presumed Bay Area inhabitants of the forced birth cult can now be confirmed, an invasion of cult aliens were bussed to our city by clergy in order to hold a "walk for life."

According to the official Indybay Porta Potty Distribution Index (IPPDI - calculated by multiplying the number of observed porta pottys by 27.7295 and divided by the refractive index of urine) they were hoping for many more than participated.

Dozens of tour busses brought in non Bay Area school aged children to San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza to hold mass produced signs to proclaim their love of "life." Some signs equated the use of pregnancy preventive medication to murder for which the user could face the death penalty.

In their infinite love for "life" there was no mention of women bleeding to death in hospital parking lots due to denied treatment for miscarriages, no mention of the Israeli-US genocide of the Palestinian people nor of desperate immigrants dying near the North Mexico border.

Many birthers held signs demanding the de-funding of Planned Parenthood, preferring the unplanned type of parenthood as in the case of rape, incest, and for those unprepared or unable to care for children.

Bay Area people did not remain silent.

Protesting the Catholic Church-sponsored Walk for Life West Coast, "SF Reproductive Justice" activists assembled on the front steps of the San Francisco Main Library, 100 Larkin Street.

“ Despite threats of Project 2025 and a second Trump presidency, and despite the Democratic Party's shift toward the right wing, we hold steadfast in our refusal to be controlled by right-wing religious fundamentalism. They have tried time and time again to control us-- and they have failed and will continue to fail!

We are still here and we will continue to fight for reproductive justice, which includes all aspects of bodily autonomy. Reproductive justice is the right to choose whether and when to have a child, the right to raise a family in a safe and healthy environment, and the right to have control over all aspects of our sexuality, including our gender. Reproductive justice brings power back into the hands of the people and guarantees bodily autonomy for ALL individuals. Join us in building our power and our collective voice! "

The event included speakers, chanting, music, and a participatory art/poetry installation.

As the marchers lumbered by, separated by a strong police presence, the counter demonstrators expressed their views with considerable generosity.

In the spirit of the times, many REAL Bay Area people are demanding we use the military to deport the birthers who promote rape and murder. They demand further that we should send them back to where they came from because they are poisoning the blood of our Bay Area values.

See all high resolution photos here.
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_02-002525-z8b_5792.jpg
original image (1484x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_03-002525-z8a_4280.jpg
original image (1394x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_04-002525-z8b_5800.jpg
original image (1506x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_05-002525-z8a_4301.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_06-002525-z8b_5803.jpg
original image (1497x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_07-002525-z8a_4309.jpg
original image (1000x1367)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_08-002525-z8a_4311.jpg
original image (1229x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_09-002525-z8b_5828.jpg
original image (1000x1524)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_10-002525-z8b_5838.jpg
original image (1201x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_11-002525-z8b_5862.jpg
original image (1000x1597)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_12-002525-z8b_5883.jpg
original image (1000x1792)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_13-002525-z8b_5890.jpg
original image (1000x1455)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_14-002525-z8a_4328.jpg
original image (1310x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_15-002525-z8a_4340.jpg
original image (1465x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_16-002525-z8a_4368.jpg
original image (1337x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_17-002525-z8a_4369.jpg
original image (1522x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_18-002525-z8b_5906.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_19-002525-z8a_4394.jpg
original image (1271x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 7:28PM
sm_20-002525-z8a_4400.jpg
original image (1503x1000)
