Most immigrants come to this country to escape violence and persecution and to workto support their families. While Trump is virulent in his threats against them, politiciansof both capitalist parties spew the rhetoric and advocate various policies includingdetention and deportation to ban immigrants, even while they and their allies benefitfrom their labor.Join our speakers who will present a picture of what may be coming from the Trumpadministration and how we can resist.David Bacon – photojournalist, author of Illegal People: How GlobalizationCreates Migration and Criminalizes ImmigrantsMarisa Almor – community organizer, East Bay Sanctuary CovenantJesus Moctezuma – educator, organizer with the Party for Socialism andLiberation*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.We recommend that you join us in person for maximum participation. But if you cannot, please register in advance atto receive your personal link to participate in this event online