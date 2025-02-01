From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The War on Immigrants and How We Fight Back
Saturday, February 01, 2025
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94705
Most immigrants come to this country to escape violence and persecution and to work
to support their families. While Trump is virulent in his threats against them, politicians
of both capitalist parties spew the rhetoric and advocate various policies including
detention and deportation to ban immigrants, even while they and their allies benefit
from their labor.
Join our speakers who will present a picture of what may be coming from the Trump
administration and how we can resist.
David Bacon – photojournalist, author of Illegal People: How Globalization
Creates Migration and Criminalizes Immigrants
Marisa Almor – community organizer, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant
Jesus Moctezuma – educator, organizer with the Party for Socialism and
Liberation
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
We recommend that you join us in person for maximum participation. But if you cannot, please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS_WarOnImmigrants
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 26, 2025 5:42PM
