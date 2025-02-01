top
East Bay Immigrant Rights

The War on Immigrants and How We Fight Back

Flyer for the event, also described in the text
Download PDF (243.3KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94705
Most immigrants come to this country to escape violence and persecution and to work
to support their families. While Trump is virulent in his threats against them, politicians
of both capitalist parties spew the rhetoric and advocate various policies including
detention and deportation to ban immigrants, even while they and their allies benefit
from their labor.

Join our speakers who will present a picture of what may be coming from the Trump
administration and how we can resist.

David Bacon – photojournalist, author of Illegal People: How Globalization
Creates Migration and Criminalizes Immigrants

Marisa Almor – community organizer, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant

Jesus Moctezuma – educator, organizer with the Party for Socialism and
Liberation

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

We recommend that you join us in person for maximum participation. But if you cannot, please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS_WarOnImmigrants
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 26, 2025 5:42PM
