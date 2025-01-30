From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Phone Bank: Demand Maersk cut ties with genocide!
Date:
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Codepink & PYM
Location Details:
Online
Online
https://www.codepink.org/phonebankmaersk
Join CODEPINK and Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) for phone banks targeting Maersk, where we will be demanding they cut ties with genocide! Maersk facilitates the shipment of weapons to Israel and profits off genocide in Palestine.
Please sign up for as many shifts as you can participate in! We’ll spend the first 15 minutes going over how to make the calls and answering questions, and by 10:15pm PT, we’ll start making calls. If it’s your first shift or you have questions, please make sure you join on time. If you’ve already participated in a Maersk phone bank with CODEPINK and PYM, feel free to pop in at any time to make your calls. Everyone is free to leave once they’ve made their calls!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 26, 2025 4:59PM
