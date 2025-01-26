From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestinian-American journalist Ali Abunimah brutally abducted in Zurich faces deportation
The journalist, human rights defender and founder of the media platform “Electronic Intifada” was violently and forcibly taken by two individuals in civilian dress, who claimed to be police, but refused to identify themselves, when he was walking on the streets of Zurich this afternoon. They refused to disclose alleged grounds for sequestring him and where they would take him. Abunimah was scheduled to speak this afternoon at a teach-in on the history of Palestine, organised by local groups. He is now held under administrative detention by the cantonal police, who intends to keep him several nights in custody until they deport him out of the country next week.
This follows a defamatory article published in a local newspaper, baselessly accusing him of radical islamism and antisemitism, accompanied by a request by cantonal police to prohibit him from entering the territory, supposedly based on the media accusations. Abunimah has not been condemned for any criminal offence in Switzerland, nor has his current case been examined by a judicial authority.
No valid legal basis exists given for his violent abduction, arbitrary detention and planned deportation.
Police claims federal authorities have validated their request to prohibit Abunimah from entering the country yesterday, on the same day that immigration let him into the territory upon his arrival at the airport. No communication was made to Ali, who was shocked by his abduction today, which was done in violation of due process. We condemn this violation of his fundamental rights, of freedom of expression in Switzerland, and arbitrary discrimination and violence.
Take Action now: email the security department of the canton of Zurich overseeing the cantonal police, who is detaining Ali, at: ds [at] ds.zh.ch to ask for his immediate release
and sign our petition to the authorities: https://www.change.org/releaseAliAbunimah
Spread the information and share on social media, Instagram post on @swissactionforhumanrights
For more information: https://www.swissactionforhumanrights.org/...
