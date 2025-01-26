Palestinian-American journalist Ali Abunimah brutally abducted in Zurich faces deportation by Swiss Action for Human Rights

The journalist, human rights defender and founder of the media platform “Electronic Intifada” was violently and forcibly taken by two individuals in civilian dress, who claimed to be police, but refused to identify themselves, when he was walking on the streets of Zurich this afternoon. They refused to disclose alleged grounds for sequestring him and where they would take him. Abunimah was scheduled to speak this afternoon at a teach-in on the history of Palestine, organised by local groups. He is now held under administrative detention by the cantonal police, who intends to keep him several nights in custody until they deport him out of the country next week.