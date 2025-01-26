From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ILWU Local 10 Commemorates the Life of Local 10 Member Howard Keylor
ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco held a memorial for member Howard Keylor on January 25, 2025. ILWU members and many others talked about the history and role of Keylor in Local 10 and the fight against racism and the apartheid regime in South Africa.
ILWU Local 10 held a memorial meeting for internationalist member Howard Keylor. Keylor
played an important role in the local's fight against racism, solidarity with workers around the world and against apartheid South Africa.
The memorial took place on January 25, 2025 and speakers talked about his history and
struggles inside Local and the ILWU.
Additional Media:
ILWU 10 Recognizes Howard Keylor's Struggle For Union & Working Class
https://youtu.be/1zeiMTHIkC0
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABosvjawnj4&t=74s
ILWU Local 10 Howard Keylor Knows Which Side He Is On
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp3CmtXNqFs
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EbhKEOCZk-Q
