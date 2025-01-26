top
San Francisco Labor & Workers Racial Justice

ILWU Local 10 Commemorates the Life of Local 10 Member Howard Keylor

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 12:16PM
ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco held a memorial for member Howard Keylor on January 25, 2025. ILWU members and many others talked about the history and role of Keylor in Local 10 and the fight against racism and the apartheid regime in South Africa.
ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco held a memorial for member Howard Keylor on January 25, 2025. ILWU members and many others talked about th...
ILWU Local 10 held a memorial meeting for internationalist member Howard Keylor. Keylor
played an important role in the local's fight against racism, solidarity with workers around the world and against apartheid South Africa.

The memorial took place on January 25, 2025 and speakers talked about his history and
struggles inside Local and the ILWU.

Additional Media:
ILWU 10 Recognizes Howard Keylor's Struggle For Union & Working Class
https://youtu.be/1zeiMTHIkC0

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABosvjawnj4&t=74s

ILWU Local 10 Howard Keylor Knows Which Side He Is On
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp3CmtXNqFs

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EbhKEOCZk-Q
§Howard Keylor Supporting The Blockade Of Gaza On The Oakland Docks
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 12:16PM
sm_howard_blockade_of_gaza.jpeg
original image (800x600)
Howard Keylor joined with other ILWU Members to support the blockade of cargo from Gaza by the ILWU who refused to work Israel's Zim lines.
https://youtu.be/EbhKEOCZk-Q
§Keylor On What He Thinks Of Trump
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 12:16PM
sm_howard_fuck_trump.jpeg
original image (2048x1536)
Howard Keylor's views of Donald Trump
https://youtu.be/EbhKEOCZk-Q
§Keylor On The Docks During The Boycott Of South African Ship
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 26, 2025 12:16PM
keylor_howard_1982_robinson_sa_docks.jpg
In 1984 Keylor supported a labor boycott of cargo from South Africa and he helped make it a success in stopping cargo from apartheid South Africa from being unloaded in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/EbhKEOCZk-Q
Add Your Comments
